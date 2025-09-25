Nike slashes price of over 1500 items in huge End of Season Sale with 'up to 50% off'

End-of-season clear-outs are in full swing, and Nike’s just switched on one of the biggest I've seen in ages.

The brand's End of Season sale is now live with up to 50% off more than 1,500 items, covering everything from everyday gym kit to race-day running shoes.

Shop the Nike End of Season Sale – over 1500 items on offer

So, if your training gear is due an upgrade - or you’ve been waiting for the right moment to try a new pair of Nike kicks - this is it.

The sale spans men’s, women’s and kids’, with a proper spread of training tops, shorts, leggings, sports bras, base layers, hoodies and gilets, plus a wall of road and trail running shoes. You’ll also find bags, caps and socks to round out a kit bag without rinsing the budget.

From the Nike end of season sale, I recommend trying to find a new pair of trainers at an affordable discounted price. At T3, I'm a big fan of the best Nike running and gym shoes and have given many Nike trainers 5-star reviews, including the Nike Metcon, Nike React Infinity Run , the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly and the Nike ZoomX Streakfly .

Head to the Nike website to shop the full Nike end of season sale today or keep reading for our top five picks, including Nike's best running shoes for training, sprinting and racing.

Save 40% Nike Free Metcon 6 Workout Shoes (Men's): was £119.99 now £71.99 at NIKE If you want one trainer that can handle most of your week, this one's a good shout. The Free Metcon 6 has a flexible forefoot for jumps, shuttles and class work, and a reinforced heel with extra foam to keep things stable when you’re under a bar. At 40% off, it’s a top price for a do-it-all gym shoe. Sizes will go quickly, so worth checking your fit now. Read more ▼

Save 50% Nike Ready Dri-FIT Fitness Tank Top (Men's): was £37.99 now £18.99 at NIKE If you're in the market for a simple, no-fuss top for the gym or a hot run, this Nike Ready tank should do the job. It’s Dri-FIT and quick-drying, so sweat doesn’t hang around, and the relaxed fit gives you room to move on presses, rows and burpees. The fabric’s breathable, light and made with sustainable materials, which is a nice touch. And at half price, down from £37.99, it’s a pretty good deal, too. Read more ▼

Save 30% Nike Bella 7 Workout Shoes (Women's ): was £79.99 now £55.99 at NIKE Need a steady shoe for classes and strength work? The Bella 7 keeps you planted with a stable base, while Air Zoom adds just enough cushioning for jumps and quick moves. The new mesh upper stretches and breathes, so it’s comfy in the gym and fine to wear after. Made with sustainable materials, too. Simple, supportive and easy to style makes this workout shoe a deal not to be missed. Read more ▼

Save 50% Nike Pro Dri-FIT 3/4-Length Fitness Tights (Men's): was £37.99 now £18.99 at NIKE If you like training in shorts but want a bit more coverage and support, these Nike Pro 3/4 tights are spot on. They’re slim-fitting, stretchy and Dri-FIT to wick sweat, so they work for gym sessions, pitch drills or a chilly morning run. They also use sustainable materials, which is a nice bonus. At just £18.99, they’re a cheap and easy add to the kit drawer - comfy under shorts, steady for lunges and squats, and ideal when you want a light layer without bulk. Read more ▼

Save 30% Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 (Older Kids): was £69.95 now £48.99 at NIKE A proper all-rounder for all kinds of dashing about. Nike's Zoom Air for older kids adds a bit of bounce, the upper’s breathable, and the fit locks in nicely around the laces. Durable enough for daily wear, comfy enough for longer runs. And with up to 50% off (price varies by size and colour), it’s a smart grab before popular sizes go. Read more ▼

Sizing moves quickly once a sale properly kicks off, so it’s worth adding your sizes and filters first, then shortlisting a few options before they vanish.

Nike’s size guides are generally reliable, but if you’re between sizes in a running shoe, for example, keep in mind that many runners go a half-size up to allow for foot swell on longer runs.