NordicTrack drops huge anniversary deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Prime Day isn’t here yet, but NordicTrack’s anniversary sale is already serving the savings
NordicTrack is leaning into its 50-year legacy with a dual-market push across the US and UK, offering deep discounts, smart bundle deals, and incentives tied to its iFIT platform.
Whether you’re in the US hunting for gear that shaves up to $1,000 off or in the UK chasing savings of up to £500 on smart machines (and even more on bundles), the messaging positions this as a milestone moment: 50 years of innovation delivering serious value.
Shop the 50 Years of Innovation sale in the US
Shop the Push Past Possible Sale in the UK
In both markets, the deals emphasise not just hardware, but the experience, which includes free extras like heart rate monitors, extra discounts tied to iFIT Pro memberships, and full bundles combining treadmills, rowers, or bikes.
Because the market for connected fitness is crowded, these sale events aim to stand out by packaging tech + coaching + premium features into one package.
The challenge (and opportunity) is in choosing which models to spotlight, and how to frame those choices for each audience.
Below are six standout offers (three from each market) that reflect the tone, value, and premium positioning of this anniversary drop.
US highlights
The X24 Treadmill is built for ambitious runners, offering an 'ultra-responsive' 24” HD touchscreen, powerful incline and decline training, and seamless iFIT integration. It combines smart coaching, immersive workouts, and rugged performance for a true at-home training upgrade. Now a whopping $1,000 off!
The S24 Studio Bike is designed for immersive training at home, with a massive 24-inch pivoting HD screen, smooth magnetic resistance, and iFIT integration. It blends interactive classes with durable engineering to deliver a studio-quality cycling experience anytime.
The 2450 + RW900 bundle merges NordicTrack’s premier treadmill and rower into one package. The 2450 delivers 0–14 mph speed, 12% incline to –3% decline, a 24″ pivoting touchscreen and cushioned deck. The RW900 includes 26 levels of Silent Magnetic Resistance, a matching 24″ display, and wide pedals for comfort. Together, they give you cardio and full-body training, guided by iFIT’s SmartAdjust, ActivePulse and immersive classes.
UK highlights
Train like a pro with this officially licensed Tour de France bike. It features a 24″ pivoting HD screen, 20% incline / –10% decline range, drop-bar gear controls, and a freewheel spin. Use code TDFIFITUK to get £349 off the annual iFIT subscription + a free heart-rate monitor (£99 value) (offer ends 06/10).
The NordicTrack AirGlide LE Elliptical offers fan-resistance cardio training with infinite resistance via adjustable airflow, an 18″ stride, and a large 10″ console. It pairs with iFIT’s live classes and comes with a free 30-day iFIT trial for guided workouts.
The RW700 Rower delivers a quiet, full-body rowing experience with 26 levels of Silent Magnetic Resistance (SMR™), a tilting 10″ HD touchscreen for iFIT workouts, ergonomic seat and pedals, and SmartAdjust auto-resistance to match the trainer’s pace. You get a free heart rate monitor if you order it by Monday, 6 October!
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.