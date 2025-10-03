NordicTrack drops huge anniversary deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day

NordicTrack is leaning into its 50-year legacy with a dual-market push across the US and UK, offering deep discounts, smart bundle deals, and incentives tied to its iFIT platform.

Whether you’re in the US hunting for gear that shaves up to $1,000 off or in the UK chasing savings of up to £500 on smart machines (and even more on bundles), the messaging positions this as a milestone moment: 50 years of innovation delivering serious value.

Shop the 50 Years of Innovation sale in the US

Shop the Push Past Possible Sale in the UK

In both markets, the deals emphasise not just hardware, but the experience, which includes free extras like heart rate monitors, extra discounts tied to iFIT Pro memberships, and full bundles combining treadmills, rowers, or bikes.

Because the market for connected fitness is crowded, these sale events aim to stand out by packaging tech + coaching + premium features into one package.

The challenge (and opportunity) is in choosing which models to spotlight, and how to frame those choices for each audience.

Below are six standout offers (three from each market) that reflect the tone, value, and premium positioning of this anniversary drop.

US highlights

Save $1,000 NordicTrack X24 Treadmill: was $4,299 now $3,299 at NordicTrack | US The X24 Treadmill is built for ambitious runners, offering an 'ultra-responsive' 24” HD touchscreen, powerful incline and decline training, and seamless iFIT integration. It combines smart coaching, immersive workouts, and rugged performance for a true at-home training upgrade. Now a whopping $1,000 off! Read more ▼

Save $1,500 NordicTrack 2450 Treadmill & RW900 Rower Bundle: was $5,798 now $4,298 at NordicTrack | US The 2450 + RW900 bundle merges NordicTrack’s premier treadmill and rower into one package. The 2450 delivers 0–14 mph speed, 12% incline to –3% decline, a 24″ pivoting touchscreen and cushioned deck. The RW900 includes 26 levels of Silent Magnetic Resistance, a matching 24″ display, and wide pedals for comfort. Together, they give you cardio and full-body training, guided by iFIT’s SmartAdjust, ActivePulse and immersive classes. Read more ▼

UK highlights

Save £500 NordicTrack Tour De France Indoor Bike: was £2,999 now £2,499 at NordicTrack | US Train like a pro with this officially licensed Tour de France bike. It features a 24″ pivoting HD screen, 20% incline / –10% decline range, drop-bar gear controls, and a freewheel spin. Use code TDFIFITUK to get £349 off the annual iFIT subscription + a free heart-rate monitor (£99 value) (offer ends 06/10). Read more ▼

Save £300 NordicTrack AirGlide LE Elliptical: was £1,299 now £999 at NordicTrack | US The NordicTrack AirGlide LE Elliptical offers fan-resistance cardio training with infinite resistance via adjustable airflow, an 18″ stride, and a large 10″ console. It pairs with iFIT’s live classes and comes with a free 30-day iFIT trial for guided workouts. Read more ▼