Best under-desk treadmills 2022 to work yourself fit with

The best under desk treadmills can help you reach your daily step count yet are quiet enough to let your coworkers work in peace, light enough to stow away, and adaptable enough to let you run on them if you want to dial up the exertion.

It’s well known that staying active is one of the keys to good health and too much sitting is bad for you. If you want to avoid sitting all day, a walking treadmill could be the answer, letting you walk as you work and reach the crucial 10,000 daily steps (even 7,000 could be enough).

The best under desk treadmills have different features from the best treadmills, the latter of which are all about shock absorption, incline and sprint capacity - after all, you’re not aiming to perform a 100m sprint while you’re working on that spreadsheet!

How to choose the best under desk treadmill for you

There are several features to look out for when buying a new under desk treadmill, beyond the price. Think about where you’ll be storing it - there’s a big difference in weight between the best walking treadmills on the market. Look out for models that fold up and have wheels for easy stowing.

Under desk treadmills vary in size, too. If you have a long stride, look for more robust models, whereas if you worry about your balance, go for a wider one. Look out for the maximum user weight, too, if heavier people will be using it.

The overall best under desk treadmill in 2022 is the Urevo 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill. It combines good looks with a sensible price tag, and although it has enough power to let you break into a run it won’t disturb your neighbors.

If your budget permits and you’re after a premium model, we love the super-quiet Inmovement Unsit under desk treadmill, designed specifically to be used in an office

1. Urevo Foldi1 Under Desk Treadmill Best under desk treadmill overall Specifications Dimensions for storage: : 52.6" x 26.4" x 5.1" Max user weight: : 265lb Max speed: : 7.6mph Machine weight: : 58.4lbs Reasons to buy + Suitable for running + Good price Reasons to avoid - Power button hard to find - Less good at weight limit

This great value under desk treadmill ticks most people’s boxes. A nice-looking piece of equipment with colorful detailing, it’s wide enough for those needing a bit more space without being too short.

It has two modes - you can walk with the handle down, adjust the speed using a remote control (with the highest speed of 3.8mph) or raise the handle and manually adjust it for running (with one of the highest speeds on the market - 7.6mph). The maximum user weight is 265lbs although some reviewers say it functions less well if you’re close to that weight.

Although it has a powerful 2.5hp motor, it’s not noisy. It’s hardly surprising that it scores a remarkable 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon.

2. Inmovement Unsit Under desk treadmill Best under desk treadmill for heavy people Specifications Dimensions for storage: : 56" x 39" x 8.9" Max user weight: : 400lb Max speed: : 2mph Machine weight: : 162lb Reasons to buy + Wide - good for comfort + Quiet Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Heavy and hard to maneuver

This is unashamedly a premium product that is specifically designed for use in an office. With a maximum speed of 2mph it can’t be used for more vigorous workouts, but if your budget allows and you just want it for walking at your desk, this is a great choice.

This walking treadmill is wider than most and doesn’t have as much length as others, but it runs smoothly and unless you have a particularly long gait this is one of the most comfortable walking treadmills on the market. It’s sturdily made and delivers a quiet purr rather than a roar.

It has Bluetooth functionality and an accompanying app, although some users note that the app is not its best feature.

3. Umay portable treadmill Best cheap under desk treadmill Specifications Dimensions for storage: : 53.74"× 23.6" × 5.9" Max user weight: : 198lb Max speed: : 4mph Machine weight: : 64lb Reasons to buy + Good value + Several colorways Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for users >198lbs - Stats unreliable

This compact and affordable walking treadmill may be cheap but it packs a punch when it comes to features. It’s available in different colorways - a nice touch - and is easy to move around as it is light and compact.

It comes with a remote control but also connects via Bluetooth with the Spax interactive app (which is free for the first three months after which you have to pay for it), and it has an LCD display that scrolls through time, distance, speed and calories.

Users find it quiet, apart from a loud beeping when switching on and changing the settings. There are some complaints about the reliability of the stats - some users report that the step count doesn’t tally with their fitness watch and that the distance recorded is inaccurate.

4. Bluefin Fitness Task 2.0 Portable Treadmill A under desk treadmill on Amazon Specifications Dimensions for storage:: 58.7" x 26.1" x 3.93" Max user weight: : 265lb Max speed: : 4.97mph Machine weight: : 71.34lb (package weight) Reasons to buy + Advanced tech + Good size for storage Reasons to avoid - Some complaints about mechanical faults - Not the cheapest

If you’re partial to fitness tech, this could be the machine for you. Fully equipped with smart technology, it features a remote control that you can wear on your wrist, built-in bluetooth speakers, a foldable tablet shelf and a digital fitness console displaying speed, calories, run time and distance. It comes with an integrated FitShow app to connect to your phone or tablet to track and analyze your workout.

Although it doesn’t have a separate running mode, it goes up to nearly 5mph which for most people is somewhere between a power walk and a jog. When folded, its maximum height is just 3.93” which makes it easy to store under a bed or couch.

Some users complain of mechanical faults, though most report it to be sturdy and reliable.

5. Sunny Health & Fitness Walkstation Slim treadmill Best under desk treadmill for small spaces Specifications Dimensions for storage:: 50" x 21.5 x 6.5" Max user weight: : 220lb Max speed: : 3.75mph Machine weight: : 55.1lb Reasons to buy + Small and compact + Comes fully assembled Reasons to avoid - Too narrow for some - Not suitable for running

This great-value walking treadmill is designed with home users in mind. Smaller and more compact than most, and light as a feather at just 55lb, it’s easy to move around for storage. Better still, there’s no tricky assembly - it comes fully assembled.

With a maximum speed of 3.75mph it’s not designed for running but still allows for brisk walking (it goes almost up to power walking speed). It has decent technical features, with a remote control and a digital monitor that tracks time, speed, calories burned, steps, and distance.

Some users report that it initially feels narrow, but they soon get used to that - those with a wide gait might need a wider model, however.

6. Livspo Under Desk Treadmill Best under desk treadmill for beginners Specifications Dimensions for storage: : 50" x 24.2" x 5.3" Max user weight: : 220lb Max speed: : 7.5mph Machine weight: : 57.3lb Reasons to buy + Suitable for running + Compact and easy to store Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for taller users - Less robust than some models

If you’re new to fitness and don’t want to spend a fortune, this under desk walking treadmill could be a great buy for you. Simple to assemble with no screws or complicated instructions, it is compact and light so is easy to stow away, yet accommodates a maximum user weight of 220lb.

This under desk treadmill has a running mode with a maximum speed of 7.5mph in addition to the walking mode (which goes up to 4mph). It has a handle for the running mode, though one user considered it rather flimsy and felt unwilling to risk putting a tablet in the device holder.

A few users have reported mechanical faults after using the machine for a while but most agreed that customer service was extremely helpful in sorting out any issues.

7. Lifespan TR1200-DT3 Under Desk Treadmill Best premium under desk treadmill Specifications Dimensions for storage: : 63" x 28.5" x 7.25" Max user weight: : 350lb Max speed: : 4mph Machine weight: : 131lb Reasons to buy + Sturdy and solid + Broad enough for wide gait Reasons to avoid - Fairly pricey - Lots of button-pushing

This under desk treadmill may be priced at the higher end of the market, but it’s a solidly-built machine that is designed to last. Heavier and larger than some of the cheaper models, weighing in at 131lb, it has wheels to make storage easier.

It has an impressive maximum user weight of 250lb and plenty of shock absorption. Users find the extra width makes it comfortable, and find that it works well when used for many hours each day.

The main complaint relates to the button-pushing (with accompanying loud beeps) to get to a usable speed, although reviewers find the manufacturer helpful in finding fixes for these issues.

8. WalkingPad R2 Treadmill Best foldable under desk treadmill Specifications Dimensions for storage: : 39.3" x 28.3" x 6.3" Max user weight: : 242lb Max speed: : 6.5mph Machine weight: : 79.2lb Reasons to buy + Folds away for easy storage + Broad enough for wide gait Reasons to avoid - Small ridge on the fold - App needs improvement

For a mid-range walking treadmill that folds up for easy storage, you can’t go far wrong with this one. Although it’s not the lightest, it folds in half and can be stood on end.

Sturdily made, it has a wider-than-average belt. It goes up to a maximum speed of 6.5mph - not a sprint, but a decent running speed for most. Some users complain about a ridge in the treadmill where it folds out, which they find uncomfortable.

This under desk treadmill has plenty of tech. It features a device holder on the handle, has a clear digital display and can be controlled via the KS Fit App which will sync with your smartphone (although the app comes in for a lot of criticism from reviewers).