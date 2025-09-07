I tried the UREVO latest under-desk treadmill and the 14% incline turned it into a real workout

I may write fitness articles daily, but working from home for the majority of my week, even my step count is pretty poor. So, when UREVO asked if I wanted to try the new CyberPad Smart Treadmill, I was quick to take up their offer. But, this isn’t any old under-desk treadmill, it has a whopping 14% incline.

This is big – at least in the world of under-desk treadmills – as it’s a feature you’ll often only find on full-sized or folding treadmills. There are a handful of under-desk treadmills that can incline, but we’re talking around 5% max, so the fact that the CyberPad goes up to 14% is pretty wild, and I was excited to give it a try.

A solid structure for lots of steps

The CyberPad is made from plastic and high-strength alloy, and its construction feels reassuringly solid – you won’t find it wobbling beneath your feet. Its design is simple but functional, with a generous length walking belt (110cm), a small display at the top to track time, speed, calories, and incline, plus a Bluetooth remote for easy control. There are no handlebars for additional support, or an emergency cord, but given its modest top speed of 4mph, that’s less of a concern.

While it's fairly compact in terms of size – it’s 121cm long and 60cm wide – it is quite high, so sliding it underneath a low sofa wouldn’t be possible. I would use it underneath my standing desk and it fitted perfectly. Then, on days I wanted to use my office chair, I just swapped it around and propped it upright against the wall.

Although maneuvering it around my study wasn’t difficult, thanks to the alloy handle and wheels, trying to move it solo was a different story – it is quite heavy at 32kg. I didn’t bother attempting to carry it up the stairs on my own and called my partner for backup. The upside is that it arrives fully assembled. All I had to do was roll it into place, plug it in, tap the start button on the controller, and away I went.

Big incline, equals big workout

At first, I was slightly gutted that I couldn’t really run on the CyberPad, but in hindsight, I don’t think I would have wanted to. Doing just a brisk walk (you can work up to a very slow jog) on that 14% incline was more than enough to work up a sweat.

I’m not usually one for using apps that come with fitness products either, but the UREVO app is actually pretty cool. It offers a solid mix of workouts to suit different goals – whether that’s HIIT, LISS, or steady cardio – so you can easily tailor sessions to your needs. The walking belt even features blue LED lights along the sides, so if you fancy turning up the music and creating a studio-style vibe, this does the trick. FYI, I didn’t use them.

What I also really liked about this under-desk treadmill was the app’s SmartCoach feature. You simply pick the type of walk you want to do, then the CyberPad automatically adjusts its speed and incline using real city maps. It’s the kind of smart functionality I’d expect from premium treadmills, like the NordicTrack 2450 or Technogym Run, so the fact you can get something similar on an under-desk treadmill is pretty impressive.

It’s not the quietest, but certainly not the noisiest either. You can mute the remote, so you don’t have whooshing and beeping interrupting your workflow or Zoom calls. Speaking of work, if you plan on using this under-desk treadmill under a standing desk, and you want to use it at its max 14% incline, make sure your desk goes high enough. I’m around 5ft5 and I found that having my desk at around 125cm was perfect for this.

A great under-desk treadmill for work or play

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home workouts or simply need to keep on top of your daily step count, the CyberPad is perfect for this. And, if you’re looking for an under-desk treadmill that can make walking that extra bit challenging, it’s 14% incline will definitely do that. Plus, you could always incorporate a small pair of dumbbells or even wear a weighted vest for an extra burn.

The only thing that stumped me slightly was its price tag – it’s £599.99 in the UK or $499.99 in the US (strangely cheaper across the pond). That puts it firmly at the higher end of the under-desk treadmill market and makes it one of the priciest models I’ve tested. Is it worth that? I guess it comes down to how important that incline variety is to you. Although you can get a full folding treadmill, like the DOMYOS Treadmill Run500 for only £100 more (albeit, it only has a 10% incline).