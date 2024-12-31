6 gadgets for Veganuary beginners: the essentials you need to succeed this Veganuary

Veganuary has become a global phenomenon, inspiring millions to embrace a plant-based lifestyle for the first month of the new year.

What started as a grassroots movement is now a worldwide challenge that encourages people to explore the benefits of vegan eating, from health improvements to environmental impact.

However, switching to a plant-based diet can feel overwhelming at first, especially if you’re not used to preparing meals without traditional staples like meat or dairy. The good news is that with the right gadgets and tools in your kitchen, vegan cooking can become both simple and enjoyable.

We're looking at the best gadgets to make Veganuary as seamless as possible, based on hours of research by T3's team. These tools are versatile, user-friendly, and designed to make plant-based cooking as easy and efficient as possible, without comprising on taste.

Together, these recommendations will ensure you’re equipped to tackle Veganuary with confidence and enthusiasm. Of course, there are lots of other gadgets that can help, and this is only a small slice. Let’s get started!

1. High-speed blender

Why you can trust T3 Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Haier)

One of the most versatile and indispensable gadgets for any vegan kitchen is a high-speed blender. Whether you’re making smoothies, soups, sauces, or even nut butters, a reliable blender is a must-have for Veganuary, both for beginners and seasoned pros.

Its ability to blend tough ingredients like nuts, seeds, and frozen fruits into smooth and creamy textures makes it an essential tool for creating delicious plant-based recipes, like making your own hummus from chickpeas.

The KitchenAid Artisan K400 is our top pick for a high-speed blender based on hours of research. Known for its powerful motor and durable construction, this blender handles everything from hearty vegetables to dense nuts with ease.

The K400's intuitive control dial offers a range of speeds, ensuring you have full control over the blending process. Plus, its sturdy design and attractive color options mean it’s not only functional but also a stylish addition to your kitchen.

Start your day with a nutrient-packed green smoothie, blend creamy cashew-based sauces for pasta dishes, or whip up a velvety butternut squash soup to keep you warm in January. You can also create your own almond or oat milk, eliminating the need for store-bought alternatives that may contain additives or sweeteners.

2. Food processor

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

A food processor is a true powerhouse in any kitchen, especially when it comes to vegan cooking. This versatile gadget can handle a wide range of tasks, from chopping vegetables and blending dips to kneading dough and crafting vegan cheeses.

After extensive testing, our top recommendation is the KitchenAid 2.1L Food Processor, striking the perfect balance between functionality and ease of use, making it ideal for both daily tasks and more ambitious recipes.

With a spacious 2.1-liter capacity and a variety of attachments, it can handle everything from finely chopping onions to shredding carrots or mixing energy balls. Its intuitive controls and compact design make it user-friendly while ensuring it won’t take up too much counter space.

One of the greatest advantages of a food processor is its ability to streamline meal prep. Instead of spending time chopping vegetables by hand, you can dice an entire batch in seconds.

It’s also perfect for making hummus, a vegan staple, or blending cashews into a smooth, creamy cheese substitute. If you enjoy baking, the dough blade is great for mixing pastry or pizza bases.

3. Tofu press

(Image credit: Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels)

For anyone embracing Veganuary, tofu is likely to become a staple ingredient in your kitchen. Packed with protein and incredibly versatile, tofu can be used in stir-fries, scrambles, salads, and even desserts.

The TofuBud Tofu Press is our top pick. Designed for efficiency and ease of use, this compact gadget quickly and effectively presses out water, leaving you with firm, ready-to-cook tofu.

The TofuBud features adjustable pressure settings, so you can customise it depending on the type of tofu you’re using. The simple, no-mess design makes it a practical and hassle-free tool, even for beginners.

Using a tofu press has a big impact on the quality of your dishes. Pressed tofu not only holds its shape better when cooked but also soaks up marinades more effectively, resulting in rich, flavorful dishes. Whether you’re preparing crispy tofu bites, a hearty tofu scramble, or a spicy stir-fry, the TofuBud ensures your tofu is always ready for the task.

4. Air fryer

(Image credit: Ninja)

If you’re looking for a way to make quick, crispy, and oil-free vegan meals, an air fryer is the ultimate kitchen gadget.

Our top recommendation is the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer, a powerful device that is celebrated for its dual cooking zones, helping you cook two different foods simultaneously at varying temperatures and times.

Whether you’re roasting vegetables in one basket and crisping tofu in the other, this air fryer ensures you can prepare complete meals efficiently. The Ninja Foodi also includes multiple cooking functions, such as air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating.

An air fryer’s speed and convenience make it an excellent tool for Veganuary. Use it to whip up golden, crispy sweet potato fries, perfectly roasted chickpeas for snacks, or cauliflower wings coated in your favorite vegan buffalo sauce.

It’s also great for reheating leftovers, ensuring your meals maintain their crunch and flavour.

5. Spiralizer

Finally, for those looking to elevate their vegan cooking, a spiralizer and a nut milk maker are excellent tools to consider.

The OXO Good Grips Spiralizer makes it easy to transform vegetables like courgette, carrots, and sweet potatoes into noodle-like shapes, offering a healthy alternative to traditional pasta.

6. Nut milk maker

A nut milk maker, such as the Smeg BLC02WHMUK High Performance Blender, is another game-changing gadget. Its high-speed blending capabilities allow you to create fresh almond, oat, or cashew milk right at home.

By making your own plant-based milk, you can avoid additives and preservatives while customizing the flavor to your liking, whether sweetened, unsweetened, or infused with vanilla or cocoa.

While not essential, these tools are a fantastic way to make plant-based eating more enjoyable and versatile. They’re ideal for anyone looking to go beyond the basics and explore a wider range of vegan dishes with ease and style.