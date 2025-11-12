You won’t believe what Peloton just did for Black Friday

Peloton isn’t holding back this Black Friday. Instead of focusing on older stock, the brand has slashed prices on its all-new Cross Training Series, which only launched a few weeks ago!

The new lineup, including the Cross Training Bike, Bike+, and Tread, brings AI-driven training, Sonos-tuned sound, and intelligent movement tracking to your home workouts.

Save up to $1,300 on new Peloton machines in the US

Save up to £550 on the latest Peloton gear in the UK

For a limited time, customers can save up to £550 in the UK and $1,300 in the US, making this the perfect moment to upgrade your setup with Peloton’s smartest hardware to date.

It’s rare to see next-generation kit discounted this soon after launch, but Peloton clearly wants fitness fans to join the movement before the new year rush kicks in.

Peloton Black Friday deals in the US (up to $1,300 off)

Save $500 Peloton Cross Training Series Tread: was $3,295 now $2,795 at Peloton Read more Read less ▼ Compact, quiet, and beautifully built, the new Tread transforms your home workouts. It features Peloton’s signature classes, adaptive speed controls, and a swivel touchscreen for strength and stretching. Designed for runners who crave variety, it offers a smoother, smarter training experience that fits effortlessly into everyday life.

Save $1,200 Peloton Cross Training Series Tread+ with Peloton IQ: was $6,695 now $5,495 at Peloton Read more Read less ▼ This premium treadmill takes running to the next level with Peloton IQ smart tracking, an extra-wide slat belt for joint-friendly comfort, and a cinematic HD display. Auto-adjusting incline, intelligent metrics, and superior cushioning make every run immersive, personal, and perfectly tuned to your fitness goals.

Save $200 Peloton Cross Training Series Row+ with Peloton IQ: was $3,495 now $3,295 at Peloton Read more Read less ▼ Engineered for serious full-body training, the Row+ pairs whisper-quiet resistance with Peloton IQ for real-time feedback and adaptive form correction. Its sleek design and adjustable console keep every stroke efficient, making it ideal for anyone chasing performance gains or simply wanting a smoother, smarter row session.

Peloton Black Friday deals in the UK (up to £550 off)

Save £350 Peloton Cross Training Series Bike Starter Package: was £1,789 now £1,439 at Peloton Read more Read less ▼ The perfect entry into Peloton’s connected ecosystem, the Cross Training Bike Starter Package includes essentials to get you riding right away. You’ll enjoy a responsive resistance system, crisp HD touchscreen, and access to thousands of on-demand classes, everything you need for high-energy, low-impact cardio.

Save £550 Peloton Cross Training Series Bike+ Starter Package: was £2,489 now £1,939 at Peloton Read more Read less ▼ Upgrade your setup with Peloton’s enhanced Bike+, now bundled with accessories that make every ride count. Expect automatic resistance, a rotating HD screen, and immersive sound powered by Sonos tuning. It’s the smarter, sleeker choice for anyone ready to bring studio-level training home.

Save £500 Peloton Cross Training Series Tread: was £3,499 now £2,999 at Peloton Read more Read less ▼ Built for performance and everyday convenience, the Cross Training Tread combines Peloton’s award-winning software with precise speed and incline controls. Its robust build, swivel screen, and intelligent cardio tracking make it a standout home treadmill, equally suited to sprint sessions or slow, scenic recovery runs.

What's Peloton IQ?

Peloton IQ adds a genuinely smart layer to the home-fitness experience. The system blends machine-learning, computer-vision and your workout history to deliver something closer to a personal trainer than a standard on-screen class.

At its core, Peloton IQ reviews your past sessions, music preferences, connected health data (via platforms like Garmin, Fitbit or Apple Health) and your stated goals.

Save up to $1,300 on new Peloton machines in the US

Save up to £550 on the latest Peloton gear in the UK

It then makes tailored workout suggestions, provides performance estimates ahead of a session, and guides you through progress with weekly summaries and rep-volume analysis.

The built-in movement-tracking camera monitors your form in real-time and can identify if your back is arching during a press or your squat depth is too shallow, then suggest adjusting the weight or changing your technique.

Beyond just reading classes, Peloton IQ enables self-paced strength workouts (no rigid timers), auto-advances when you hit targets, and even lets you build custom workouts by selecting muscle groups, durations and goals.