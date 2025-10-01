Peloton just ripped up its playbook with its biggest product launch ever

Peloton has been working hard to rebrand itself as a connected health and wellness platform in recent years, but with its latest launch, the company is re-entering the fitness hardware scene with a bang.

The launch of the Cross Training Series is the first time Peloton has refreshed its whole portfolio in one go, including the Bike, Bike+, and Tread for the UK (plus Row+ and Tread+ in the US).

With the move, Peloton is framing the moment as a shift from “just cardio” to something broader: strength, mobility, and even mental well-being.

Crossroads of cardio and strength

(Image credit: Peloton)

Every product in the Cross Training Series now features a swivel screen, allowing members to transition seamlessly from a ride or run directly into a strength session without having to move furniture.

Connectivity has also been improved, with upgraded Wi-Fi and Bluetooth available across the board.

The Bike+ received the most attention. The improved exercise bike now comes with a new Screen 2.0 Plus with Sonos-tuned speakers (!) and a subwoofer, along with a Movement-Tracking Camera that unlocks advanced training features.

Members also finally get what they’ve been asking for in the form of a phone tray that actually fits, a three-speed integrated fan, and a reworked saddle with better cushioning.

Not just hardware polish

Peloton says this is its largest launch in company history, but it’s not stopping at new metal and plastic.

The company has quietly incorporated structural upgrades for increased stability, a Phantom Grey finish for the Bike+, and the option to swap saddles for added comfort.

For anyone who thought Peloton was drifting away from hardware into pure digital subscriptions, this relaunch is a reminder that the machines remain the core of the brand's offering – and they’re more than just a frame for spinning and sprint classes.

(Image credit: Peloton)

Expanding the wellness journey

Alongside the bikes and treadmills, Peloton is bringing new partners into the fold to tackle the parts of health that usually sit outside a workout playlist.

Breathwrk , the breathing app it just acquired, will be integrated for better recovery and mental focus.

, the breathing app it just acquired, will be integrated for better recovery and mental focus. A collaboration with Hospital for Special Surgery will deliver injury-prevention and rehab collections.

will deliver injury-prevention and rehab collections. Respin , Halle Berry’s organisation for menopause care, is co-creating fitness classes launching in October.

, Halle Berry’s organisation for menopause care, is co-creating fitness classes launching in October. And for strength die-hards, HYROX training classes will be added to the Peloton schedule.

For years, Peloton’s story has been about community and cardio. With the Cross Training Series, the brand is asserting its intention to own the full workout experience.

“This is the start of a new chapter for Peloton,” said CEO Peter Stern. “We’re doubling the value of our hardware with the Cross Training Series by delivering world-class cardio and strength in a single machine."

"With Peloton IQ, we’re introducing a new level of intelligent personalisation to become the ultimate partner in our Members’ wellness journeys. This is more than an upgrade; it’s a relaunch”

That relaunch also comes with higher membership costs: UK All-Access Membership is rising from £39 to £45 a month, while App+ increases from £24 to £28.99. Peloton argues the changes reflect the value of the new features and integrations.

By integrating hardware, software, and wellness into a single package, the company aims to shift from being a bike brand to a connected health hub.

The Peloton Cross Training Bike is priced at £1,599, the Cross Training Bike+ at £2,299, and the Cross Training Tread at £3,499, each requiring a £45/month All-Access Membership.

All models are available now at Peloton, retail locations, John Lewis, Amazon, and Fitshop.