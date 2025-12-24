Dear Strava, we have a paywall problem that's gone a step too far

A few months ago, I wrote about how the best streaming services, while undeniably brilliant (well, at times), now present a problem – there are just too many of them, so choices have to be made in which ones to cut.

Throughout 2025, we've clearly seen increasing reliance upon the subscription model. Many are worthwhile, of course: I use Zwift as my go-to indoor cycle training (£17.99/$19.99 per month); I pay my local gym far more, often syncing heart-rate-tracked workouts with Strava.

Which, as we roll into the end of the year, has highlighted an unexpected issue. Zwift just presented my indoor sessions for the year via its 'Spinback 2025' – a mere 1613 miles and 76 hours, apparently – which made me want to check out my total cycling, including outdoors tracking from my Garmin.

Strava would usually tell me that in a flash, but here's the problem: the 'Year In Sport' summary is now for subscribers only. And I'm not one of those. Hmm.

How many subscriptions is too many?

(Image credit: Strava)

I get that the subscription model is necessary for brands to thrive, for companies to grow, and for research and development investment to ultimately deliver more back to end-users.

Now, I don't pay for Strava. But, of all apps and services I use, this is the one that has, slowly but surely, been paywalling its features one piece at a time. It's a bid to encourage an already large user base to make the leap and pay the £8.99/$11.99 per month fee.

As I presented up top, however, with my Zwift and streaming services costs – and, let's not forget, essential utilities – all to pay, it all adds up. I can't justify an extra outgoing for a service that I ultimately use as a hub to auto-collate readings from other apps and devices – after all, my Garmin Edge 1050 holds all my outdoor cycling data.

If Strava was the only service I used then, sure, I'd get it. There are a lot of features on offer. But with my Garmin (cycling computer; power pedals), Wahoo (indoor trainer), Zwift (virtual training), Polar (HR tracker) each delivering data capture from individual products already, I don't foresee Strava replacing those.

What happens next?

Strava is working hard to expand its offering beyond any competitors though. It acquired Runna back in April, for example. In May, it added routes – including point-to-point routing. In August, it added power features for runners and cyclists.

So it's clear to see: Strava is investing in its user base. Worthy new features are appearing for subscribers. And I've no doubt that will only continue to accelerate with more and more added in the coming months and years.

I also suspect that, for non-subscribers, it means that more and more will be taken away, one piece at a time. Until the point you say, "damn, I miss that feature", – but to the point of handing over your credit card details? For me, I'm not so sure. I'd be sad if I could no longer tell if I was the 'local legend' or not for cycling sections, granted.

(Image credit: Strava)

What I am sure of, however, is that Strava delivers the most user-friendly interface and app design. That makes me want to use it more than anything else out there – hence it being my 'hub' for all else. But in a world already jam-packed with other subscriptions, that's just not quite enough to make me subscribe.

Perhaps something will change though. Taking the streaming service analogy once more: I had, for example, given Paramount+ a low life expectancy (doing the unthinkable and trial subscribing earlier in the year).

Little did I know that the publishing giant would host exclusive sources (Showtime for UK audiences, for example), obtain exclusive rights to most Champions League games, and show its strength in outbidding Netflix for the acquisition of Warner. It turned my opinion around and, who knows, perhaps Strava can do the same.

But sometimes there's a paywall step too far. So, c'mon, Strava, let's get into the festive spirit and let all users – not just subscribers – see their Year In Sport. Even if it's just for this one, final year.