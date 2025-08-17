Dear streaming services, I love you, but we have a breakup-worthy problem

I spend a lot of time as part of my job writing about the best streaming services. Fact is, we're totally spoiled for choice right now, with fistfuls of offerings on the market – and lots of great shows and movies.

For 2025, Apple TV+ remains my absolute favourite, with shows such as Severance, Silo, Murderbot, and Slow Horses really capturing the imagination. Okay, fine, so many of those were out in 2024, but their presence lingers on in my mind.

There are also no ads on Apple's service, which I appreciate. Especially when so many of the other big-hitters have snuck them in recently – Amazon Prime, in particular, has really bothered me by increasing its ads serving.

From where I'm sitting, I think there are just too many streaming services right now. And much as I love the shows on offer, my bank balance really doesn't appreciate it – check out the table below and you'll see how quickly the costs add up.

How much do streaming services cost?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Basic (with ads) per month Standard (no ads) per month Premium per month Netflix £5.99 £12.99 £18.99 Amazon Prime Video £8.99 £8.99+£2.99 N/A Disney+ £4.99 £8.99 £12.99 Apple TV+ N/A £8.99 N/A NOW From £9.99-£34.99 per package Add £6 Add £9 Paramount+ £4.99 £7.99 £10.99 MGM+ N/A £4.49 N/A Hayu £4.99 N/A N/A

Interest rates are down, costs are up, it's all very much the story of 2025. But let's not forget that services are also losing shows – as various distribution arms wish to house their own production exclusives under newly created services. Paramount+. MGM+. There's a bunch.

So, yes, we're spoiled for choice. I should love that, of course I should. But that volume of choice has also brought its share of burden – as the corporate system begins to dissect and demand more from its viewers, while in many cases simply offering less.

The most recent service that caught my attention was MGM+. It's owned by Amazon MGM Studios, so I can't really grasp why it's not wrapped into Amazon's Prime Video service. As I've said before, if Prime Video offered a Premium tier, like Netflix, where there was more than just ad avoidance – i.e. better streaming and audio quality – then I'd be on board.

Sure, I love the Bond movies – and MGM+ is where this catalogue now lives – but I can't excuse eating up yet another supplement via Amazon. Fine, the show From is one potential lure – plus there are classic movies that you now won't get elsewhere – but otherwise I just can't justify opening an account at yet more cost to me.

Granted, I'd said the same about Paramount+ before – and then ate my words after doing the unthinkable and subscribing. However, Paramount has been working hard in delivering shows, with the likes of MobLand, Tulsa King and Your Honor under its belt, plus South Park finally negotiated as its new home.

Process of elimination

So the brilliance and the burden of choice becomes the process of elimination, really. I can see the pressure hitting various providers, too, with Disney+ offering a great promotion the other month – it was £1.99 per month for three months, which has since expired.

I'm a Disney+ subscriber, and happily so, thanks to Welcome to Wrexham. But as I'm not personally invested in the Star Wars franchise and frankly tired of Marvel (remember when those were just part of Netflix?), there's no guarantee of my ongoing subscription.

The only way these new services can win is if the studios also reinvest and produce absolutely must-watch shows. That's how you can capture an audience – just as Paramount+ did with MobLand.

A gap in quality

At some point I'll have to sit down and really assess which services warrant me paying for every month. I think the future will be a case of flicking various switches on and off depending on their programming, as a constant outgoing stream just isn't viable. Especially if you're into sports, too, and are paying extra for such.

But one other aspect to this whole equation is the degree of quality. With extra costs to acquire 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos sound and better high dynamic range, I still don't find it's always up to task.

Recently I've been seeing some questionable bitrates marring the streaming experience – as I wrote in 'Dear Amazon, et al, we have a streaming problem that needs fixing – Netflix sets the perfect example'.

I've also written about how Apple TV+'s Silo has one major problem in its visual quality – that can only be 'fixed' by buying an Apple TV product, many people have claimed. Given the option, I'd just buy the show on 4K Blu-ray and watch via my PS5 instead. But that option doesn't exist.

If distribution services could focus on upping the quality and not squeezing every last penny out of their subscriber base, then the experience would be better for all – and might even result in a more committed return on subscription too. Because, as the summer draws to a close, something's got to give – and much as I love streaming services, I feel there's a breakup on the cards...