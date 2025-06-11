I can't believe this Disney+ deal – they're almost giving it away at just 6p per day

Quick Summary Cut-price Disney+ is available for a short time. You can get four months of the streaming service for just £1.99 per month. That's around 6p per day for a whole world of video streaming.

Disney+ is heading into a very busy period, with some long-awaited new shows and movies soon to hit the platform, and you can check them all out for a lot less with an amazing offer that's just been announced.

The streaming service will cost new and returning subscribers just £1.99 per month for four months, if you make use of the deal this month (June).

That's for Standard with Ads membership which gives you access to everything on Disney+ in 1080p and with 5.1 surround sound. You'll just be served some adverts before programmes. You can also watch on two devices simultaneously.

The tier usually costs £4.99 per month, so you'll be saving £12 over the length of the offer.

Disney+ Standard with Ads (per month over 4 months): was £4.99 now £1.99 at Disney+ Save £12 over a four month period with this great offer on Disney+. The £1.99 monthly fee equates to around just 6p per day for all the Star Wars, Marvel, Disney and Star content you can consume. Your subscription will switch to the full rate after the four months are up, or you can upgrade to a higher plan (or cancel, of course).

What's on Disney+ in June 2025?

As well as recent shows, such as Welcome to Wrexham season 4 and the second season of arguable the best Star Wars TV series, Andor, Disney+ is about to get a swathe of exciting new programming and movies.

The live action Snow White movie has just joined the streaming service, while the all-new Marvel TV show, Ironheart, will be available from 25 June.

Adults will also be thrilled to learn that season 4 of The Bear starts on 26 June, while the highly-anticipated Alien: Earth will arrive on 13 August. All of these will be viewable during your deal period if you subscribe today.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alien: Earth | Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

That doesn't even include the host of amazing shows and films already on Disney+ (I'm a particular fan of Car S.O.S., but then I'm weird).

If you do fancy upgrading to a plan without ads after the offer expires, you can get a normal Standard subscription for £8.99 per month (or £89.90 for a year), while Disney+ Premium costs £12.99 per month (£129.90 yearly) but raises the picture quality to 4K Dolby Vision where possible, and the audio to Dolby Atmos.

These two plans also include downloading shows for offline viewing on up to 10 devices – the ad-supported tier does not.