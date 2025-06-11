I can't believe this Disney+ deal – they're almost giving it away at just 6p per day
Get Star Wars, Alien, Snow White and Marvel for literal pennies
Quick Summary
Cut-price Disney+ is available for a short time. You can get four months of the streaming service for just £1.99 per month.
That's around 6p per day for a whole world of video streaming.
Disney+ is heading into a very busy period, with some long-awaited new shows and movies soon to hit the platform, and you can check them all out for a lot less with an amazing offer that's just been announced.
The streaming service will cost new and returning subscribers just £1.99 per month for four months, if you make use of the deal this month (June).
That's for Standard with Ads membership which gives you access to everything on Disney+ in 1080p and with 5.1 surround sound. You'll just be served some adverts before programmes. You can also watch on two devices simultaneously.
The tier usually costs £4.99 per month, so you'll be saving £12 over the length of the offer.
Save £12 over a four month period with this great offer on Disney+. The £1.99 monthly fee equates to around just 6p per day for all the Star Wars, Marvel, Disney and Star content you can consume.
Your subscription will switch to the full rate after the four months are up, or you can upgrade to a higher plan (or cancel, of course).
What's on Disney+ in June 2025?
As well as recent shows, such as Welcome to Wrexham season 4 and the second season of arguable the best Star Wars TV series, Andor, Disney+ is about to get a swathe of exciting new programming and movies.
The live action Snow White movie has just joined the streaming service, while the all-new Marvel TV show, Ironheart, will be available from 25 June.
Adults will also be thrilled to learn that season 4 of The Bear starts on 26 June, while the highly-anticipated Alien: Earth will arrive on 13 August. All of these will be viewable during your deal period if you subscribe today.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
That doesn't even include the host of amazing shows and films already on Disney+ (I'm a particular fan of Car S.O.S., but then I'm weird).
If you do fancy upgrading to a plan without ads after the offer expires, you can get a normal Standard subscription for £8.99 per month (or £89.90 for a year), while Disney+ Premium costs £12.99 per month (£129.90 yearly) but raises the picture quality to 4K Dolby Vision where possible, and the audio to Dolby Atmos.
These two plans also include downloading shows for offline viewing on up to 10 devices – the ad-supported tier does not.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Your Pixel phone just got the biggest update of the year – Android 16 rolling out now
Google has started to roll out the full Android 16 update to supported Pixel phones
-
At last, public EV charging works as it’s supposed to – but there's still a problem
Chargers are as quick, reliable and numerous enough to be used like petrol stations – but cost remains a concern
-
Alien: Earth is about to make Disney+ the best sci-fi streaming service
Its first trailer is crazy
-
The most stressful show ever gets a suitably riveting trailer
The Bear's fourth season approaches
-
Disney+ is the new streaming home of live Champions League football... and it won't cost you a penny more
Disney signs exclusive agreement to show live matches across Europe
-
Disney+'s new sci-fi blockbuster gets a large-scale trailer
Ironheart is big for Marvel
-
3 best movies to give your speakers a good workout
Some movies not only look good, they sound it too – here are three to stream that'll test your audio system
-
Alien fans rejoice, new sci-fi series is near 46 years after landmark original
Alien: Earth gets a teaser
-
Welcome to Wrexham season four is coming – here's when
The Disney Plus favourite had 100% on Rotten Tomatoes last season
-
10 unmissable movies to watch and stream this spring and summer
There are some great films to be released soon, either in cinemas or on streaming services – here are 10 to keep an eye out for