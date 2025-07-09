This Prime Day deal is the cheapest way to get 6TB of cloud storage

If you want a decent amount of cloud storage these days, you will be looking to pay around £8-10 per month for 2TB and closer to double that for 5TB. There's a bit of a hack however, to get up to 6TB for next to nothing.

Microsoft 365 personal edition comes with 1TB of free cloud storage, while the family edition comes with 1TB per person, for up to six people – that's 6TB total. Of course, with Microsoft 365 you get all of the Microsoft family of programs, including word, Powerpoint, Excel and Outlook, which makes the cloud storage practically free.

A family subscription is normally £104.99 a year, but right now on Amazon, you can pick up a year's Microsoft 365 Family subscription for just £49.99. That's just £4.16 per month. If you register six different email addresses on your account, you can then access all six of the 1TB cloud storage areas in One Drive, and then share the storage back to your main account – thus giving you access to 6TB.

It's a bit of a hack but paying £4.16 for 6TB (plus the Microsoft products) is worth it.