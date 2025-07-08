Forget Samsung's Z Fold 7 launch, the Z Fold 6 is now almost half price – but you'll need to be quick
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 folding phone in 512GB form has a massive price cut
Now that Amazon's Prime Day deals have kicked off for the online retailer's 2025 edition, there are already some top deals on the best phones. In particular, the best folding phones, with Samsung's Z Fold 6 dropping to almost half price.
See the Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal on Amazon
You'll need to be quick, though, as this is a time-limited deal from Amazon – and when it's sold out, that's it, it'll be all gone. It's for the 512GB model and in a pink finish, unless you pay a little more for the gray/silver model – and it's a huge discount.
One of the hottest foldable phones on the market, the Z Fold 6 brings a narrow 22.1:9 aspect ratio front screen, but houses a giant 7.6-inch display inside – and that's where the real magic happens. It's a pricey bit of tech, but this discount puts it within reach, thanks to 45% off.
It's an interesting time for such a promotion, of course, as Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked is confirmed for tomorrow, Wednesday 9 July, which you can watch right here.
That event is expected to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 7 foldable, bringing a more 'Ultra' approach to many design aspects. It's why Z Fold 6, which is imminent to be last-gen, has got such a hot discount.
The newer foldable is expected to be far slimmer, however, so if that's top of your agenda then you might want to hold off on this deal for the latest hardware. It'll cost you much more, of course, such is the nature of these things.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.