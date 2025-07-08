Now that Amazon's Prime Day deals have kicked off for the online retailer's 2025 edition, there are already some top deals on the best phones. In particular, the best folding phones, with Samsung's Z Fold 6 dropping to almost half price.

See the Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal on Amazon

You'll need to be quick, though, as this is a time-limited deal from Amazon – and when it's sold out, that's it, it'll be all gone. It's for the 512GB model and in a pink finish, unless you pay a little more for the gray/silver model – and it's a huge discount.

Save 45% Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $2,019.99 now $1,119.99 at Amazon One of the hottest foldable phones on the market, the Z Fold 6 brings a narrow 22.1:9 aspect ratio front screen, but houses a giant 7.6-inch display inside – and that's where the real magic happens. It's a pricey bit of tech, but this discount puts it within reach, thanks to 45% off.

It's an interesting time for such a promotion, of course, as Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked is confirmed for tomorrow, Wednesday 9 July, which you can watch right here.

That event is expected to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 7 foldable, bringing a more 'Ultra' approach to many design aspects. It's why Z Fold 6, which is imminent to be last-gen, has got such a hot discount.

The newer foldable is expected to be far slimmer, however, so if that's top of your agenda then you might want to hold off on this deal for the latest hardware. It'll cost you much more, of course, such is the nature of these things.