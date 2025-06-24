There'll be a third foldable launched during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, it's claimed

Quick Summary The more affordable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is coming, says a new report. It's launching in the same event as its big brothers, according to the rumour.

The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event was announced this morning, with the date for the arrival of the next goodies from the brand now set in stone. The event is expected to showcase the launch of the brand's new foldable phones, as well as some new smartwatches.

It's the former which is the focus of the rumour mill today, though, with a new model expected to arrive at the event. That's the long-rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE model, which could prove to be a real turning point for the industry at large.

Samsung's FE – or Fan Edition – models offer the performance of a flagship device, while cutting some corners in order to hit a more manageable price point. For many, that sounds like the perfect addition to the world of foldable phones.

While the technology is undeniably brilliant, the biggest barrier to entry is the price, with many devices currently costing well in excess of £1,000. The hope is that a more affordable handset could act as a gateway for those keen to try a foldable, but without wanting to spend too much.

"So 100% it’s confirmed"Galaxy Z Flip FE will launch with Galaxy Z Flip 7 & Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Good News is… "Globally availability"June 23, 2025

Up to this point, much of the speculation surrounding the device has concerned its launch date. While we're all pretty certain the successors to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 will come at the event, the FE models usually arrive a few months later.

According to a tweet from respected leaker, PandaFlashPro, that's not the case. They say it will be launched at the same event, and also suggest that there will be global availability for the model.

It's an exciting moment for foldable devices. While we've seen other more affordable handsets from Motorola, Samsung really does have a little more brand cachet. That should aid more users and help them to find the wonderful world of foldable phones.

With the 9th July launch event now set in stone, all eyes will be firmly focused on that date as the one where we can learn even more about the handsets.