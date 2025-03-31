Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE images make us simply ask, "Why?"
Well, and when?
Quick Summary
Renders of a cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE phone have appeared online.
There aren't any details as to when the device might appear, but it looks a lot like the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
Samsung has been making folding phones for a number of years now, with the original Galaxy Z Fold having been announced in 2019. The first Galaxy Z Flip didn't appear until the following year, but we're still coming up to the 7th generation of that device, with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 expected to land towards the end of the summer.
But, there's also a chance we might see an additional model of the Galaxy Z Flip, and it could be a cheaper option.
A leak from SammyGuru (via 9to5Google) has delivered CAD-based readers of what is said to be the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.
What might the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE offer?
The name is unconfirmed, but it isn't a bad guess for a device that could effectively be a more affordable option of the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Samsung often uses FE, or Fan Edition, to distinguish these handsets from the devices they take inspiration from.
Based on the renders, it looks like the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (we're going with this name for the sake of this story) will look virtually identical to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and that has us wondering why it's actually needed.
With the full Z Flip 7 rumoured to come with a larger external display and a few extra bells and whistles, why not just continue to sell the existing Z Flip 6 at a cheaper price point (à la Apple)? Do you need another device that's nigh-on identical?
The report claims that its measurements suggest it will be a little thicker, with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE at 165.1 x 71.7 x 7.4mm, in comparison with the Galaxy Z Flip 6's 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm. But if anything, that's even less reason for renewal.
Of course, some of the internal specs might be different, but there are no other details surrounding the device, as yet.
Certainly a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip would enable Samsung to better compete with the likes of the Motorola when it comes to price. Does it really need another all-new model though?
We guess we'll find out more as the months tick by.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
