Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE images make us simply ask, "Why?"

Quick Summary Renders of a cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE phone have appeared online. There aren't any details as to when the device might appear, but it looks a lot like the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung has been making folding phones for a number of years now, with the original Galaxy Z Fold having been announced in 2019. The first Galaxy Z Flip didn't appear until the following year, but we're still coming up to the 7th generation of that device, with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 expected to land towards the end of the summer.

But, there's also a chance we might see an additional model of the Galaxy Z Flip, and it could be a cheaper option.

A leak from SammyGuru (via 9to5Google) has delivered CAD-based readers of what is said to be the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

(Image credit: SammyGuru)

What might the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE offer?

The name is unconfirmed, but it isn't a bad guess for a device that could effectively be a more affordable option of the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Samsung often uses FE, or Fan Edition, to distinguish these handsets from the devices they take inspiration from.

Based on the renders, it looks like the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (we're going with this name for the sake of this story) will look virtually identical to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and that has us wondering why it's actually needed.

With the full Z Flip 7 rumoured to come with a larger external display and a few extra bells and whistles, why not just continue to sell the existing Z Flip 6 at a cheaper price point (à la Apple)? Do you need another device that's nigh-on identical?

The report claims that its measurements suggest it will be a little thicker, with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE at 165.1 x 71.7 x 7.4mm, in comparison with the Galaxy Z Flip 6's 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm. But if anything, that's even less reason for renewal.

(Image credit: SammyGuru)

Of course, some of the internal specs might be different, but there are no other details surrounding the device, as yet.

Certainly a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip would enable Samsung to better compete with the likes of the Motorola when it comes to price. Does it really need another all-new model though?

We guess we'll find out more as the months tick by.