Finding foldables boring? The Swarovski Moto Razr might be just the thing for you

Quick Summary Motorola has introduced what it's calling The Brilliant Collection – it features a Swarovski-decorated Razr flip phone for starters. There is also a new colour of the Moto Loop Buds with Swarovski crystals, called Pantone Ice Melt and the phone comes in this colour too.

Motorola announced its latest folding phones back in April of this year, so it's been a few months since we saw the Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra unveiled. During the launch, the Lenovo-owned company also revealed the Moto Buds Loop featuring Swarovski crystals, but they were just the beginning of the sparkly tech up Moto's sleeve.

The company has now announced The Brilliant Collection and along with a new colour option for the Moto Buds Loop, there's a Swarovski-decorated Razr 60 too.

The Razr 60 is the cheaper of the two Motorola flip phones available in the UK, going up against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. However, while we don't have any prices to hand at present, we suspect The Brilliant Collection model will be more expensive than Samsung's most affordable device.

What does Motorola's The Brilliant Collection offer?

The internals of the Swarovski Razr phone remain the same as the standard model, but you'll find "a shimmering leather-inspired finish in a 3D quilted pattern" on the rear. That is further adorned with 35 hand-positioned Swarovski crystals. There's also a larger one with 26 facets on the hinge.

The volume keys also have a crystal-inspired design, Motorola revealed.

Along with the extra bling on this variant compared to the standard model, the Razr and Moto Loop Buds in The Brilliant Collection come in a new Pantone Ice Melt colour, which looks like a silvery grey with a blue tinge.

Along with pricing, Motorola is yet to announce availability for the blinged-up Razr and Moto Loop Buds, but it has said there will be limited quantities available and they will be "coming soon in EMEA".

It also said in its marketing information that "this dazzling collaboration is just the beginning for Motorola Collections", adding that "more curated device collections [are] to come soon".

If they are as pretty as this collection, we can't wait.