Just as flip phones get thinner, this accessory turns one into a brick

Quick Summary How far are you willing to go for decent photography? Xiaomi's Mix Flip 2 accessory might be a brick too far. The phone runs on a flagship chipset and has a huge battery, but its accessories are really something else.

We're now just days away from Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event where the company is expected to launch a number of new foldable phones including the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 and the Flip 7 FE, but they aren't the only folding handsets arriving this summer.

Pipping Samsung to the post last week was the Vivo X Fold 5 that featured a super slender build, while this week, all eyes are on the launch of the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2.

We brought you news on its launch last week, including its huge battery and attractive price point, but there's another element of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 rival that's also piqued our interest since.

The accessories on offer are unusual, to say the least.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

As spotted by Android Authority, the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 comes with a screen cap case for protecting the external display, but there is also a portable camera kit that adds a shutter button for taking pictures, whilst also offering a portable printer for hard copies of any photos you snap and want to print out.

What makes the portable camera kit more unusual is that it is far from slim, pretty much turning the Mix Flip 2 into a brick. This goes against all the slimming down that's currently happening in the phone world, such as with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy S25 Edge.

There are also portable printers available to buy separately which may make for a better option if you aren't planning on printing pictures all day long.

Still though, we're always here for something different and this is certainly that.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

What specs does the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 have?

In terms of specs, the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, has a 5,165mAh battery under the hood and supports 67W wired and 50W wireless charging.

There's a 6.83-inch 120Hz folding OLED display with a 2912 x 1224 resolution and a peak brightness of 3200 nits, while the external display is a 4.01-inch 120Hz screen with a 1392 x 1208 resolution and support for 500 commonly used apps.

Currently, the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is only available in China, costing 5999 yuan (around £610 / €713 / $840). The portable camera kit costs 699 yuan, which is around £70. Any osteopath appointment that might be needed after carrying it around all day will likely be more.