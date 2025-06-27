Xiaomi Mix 2 takes the fight to Samsung with impressive flip phone features for an attractive price

Quick Summary If Samsung is hoping its Z Flip FE will be the king of affordable flip phones, it might have some competition. The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 was just launched, and its price and specs are absolutely phenomenal.

The world of foldable phones looks set to get a lot more interesting in the coming weeks and months. With Samsung's next release scheduled to take place in just a few short weeks, there could be some really interesting new models arriving.

In particular, much has been said about the arrival of a more affordable flip phone. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE would bring the world of folding handsets to a new low price point, and is expected to be here soon.

But it's got a new competitor. The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 has just been launched, and its spec sheet and price point could be seriously attractive.

Powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chips which you'll find in most of the best Android phones around right now, the handset contains an enviable list of features. That includes a Leica co-designed camera system, a 6.86-inch internal AMOLED display, a 4-inch external display and a whopping-in-flip-phone-terms 5,165mAh battery.

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

At this point, you're probably thinking that a device with that spec sheet will cost an arm and a leg. That's not the case, either.

The model launches from 5,999 CNY (approx. £610 / €715 / US$840 / AU$1,280) which is simply fantastic value. Comparable flip phones cost the best part of £1,000 in the UK, and while the directly converted price is unlikely to be truly reflective of any future global pricing, it's the best indicator we have.

Therein lies the other problem with the release – it's currently only for the Chinese market. That's not uncommon for brands like Xiaomi, which will often release products on home soil, before releasing to other markets.

At the time of writing, there's no word on if the Mix Flip 2 will make it to other markets at all, but I really hope it does. The foldable phone market is ready for another push forward, and devices like this could be absolutely crucial in getting quality handsets into the hands of the people.