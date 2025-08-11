This new 1,000kg V12 hypercar is the motor of my dreams
This is a British made dream V12 driving machine
Quick summary
The new GP1 is a British made hypercar that offers face-melting performance with its sweet-sounding 6.6-litre V12 engine, but also has the looks turn heads to neck-breaking angles.
A new V12 is a rare thing indeed, so this comes as great news for car enthusiasts, although with a £2.94 million price tag, it'll be owned by a very lucky few.
Meet the GP1, a new V12 hypercar from British manufacturer Garagisti & Co, that aims to recreate those massive supercars of the not too distant past.
By this we mean a big engined beast that makes a lot of noise while going very, very fast. As such this 6.6-litre V12 toting machine is able to output a mighty 789bhp. This should equate to real speed thanks to a build that means the whole car tops out at 1,000kg in weight.
Sporting a six-speed manual gearbox – with all the power sent to the rear wheels, of course – this is very much a driver's car that the company says will offer "a mechanical soundtrack reminiscent of motorsports engines from a bygone era".
The engine itself is built from scratch by an Italian company called Italtenica and offers 516lb ft of torque. Then the car is all about weight savings with a body designed by Angel Guerra of Bugatti and Rimac fame.
The rear has an A-pillar back with aggressive rear vents and a really powerful looking quad exhaust system, for all that glorious engine noise. And to keep you on the road? Expect Brembo brakes and Ohlins suspension for proper race performance.
You can also see there is plenty of aero in that design to get the best of speed and grip, with the large rear diffusers there to give serious grounded handling.
Inside the car everything is kept minimal with a twin-cockpit with central raised gearstick, basic button controls and hidden ventilation outputs.
The catch? C&G says it plans to make just 25 of these absolute beauties. As such that £2.94 million price could well make this a decent investment as much as a super fun toy for the lucky few who manage to get their hands on one.
Luke is a former freelance writer for T3 with over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health.
