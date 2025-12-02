New Christopher Ward and Studio Underd0g collaboration will leave you out of pocket

Quick Summary Christopher Ward and Studio Underd0g just collaborated on something you definitely didn't see coming. The Alliance 02 is very limited edition pocket watch.

We're blessed with some really brilliant British watch brands right now. Over the past few years, the market at home has grown significantly, with swathes of brands adding to the pool of cool watches coming from our shores.

One of the most notable is Christopher Ward, and they've just teamed up with Studio Underd0g to release a collaboration you definitely didn't see coming. The new Alliance 02 is a pocket watch, made for the modern era.

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

Described as "a pocket watch you can wear with sneakers" the model comes with a bamboo desk stand and a braided leather chain as opposed to the metal pocket watch chains you'd be more familiar with.

That sits within a 44mm case, which houses a new CW-001 movement. That's a chronometer-grade calibre with a five day power reserve, and if you're thinking that sounds familiar, you're absolutely right – CW-001 is the new name for the SH21.

The dial utilises a brass base, topped with seven layers of Super-LumiNova and a floating 1.4mm sapphire disc. The result looks really impressive, with a three-dimensional quality that morphs under different lighting thanks to the lume used.

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

Alliance 02 is assembled in the UK, and all of the profits from the model go to the Alliance of British Watch and Clockmakers, which is the organisation behind events like British Watchmakers Day.

Limited to just 100 pieces, this one isn't going to be as easy to get hold of as simply heading online to splash the cash. The piece is only available to members of of the Alliance, and they'll need to register interest on the Christopher Ward site, with sales opening on the 11th of December at 3pm.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Priced at £2,995 / €3,895 / US$4,150 (approx. AU$6,000), this one is going to be a popular pick purely for its uniqueness. Throw in the cause that stands to profit and I think it's going to be a top pick.