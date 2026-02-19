New Panerai experience includes two watches and a luxury holiday – but you'll have to be quick to get one

Quick Summary The new Panerai Experience edition is a set of two watches and a luxury tour of Italy. But you'll have to act fast as there are limited sets available.

Purchasing a luxury watch can sometimes be quite an ordeal. While certain brand's remember how to make customers feel special, more and more seem to be intent on making them jump through hoops like a well-trained seal.

Fortunately, Panerai is not one of those. The brand's experience editions are the stuff of legend, with each purchase also getting you access to a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Recently, we saw the launch of the Marina Militare Experience Edition, which allowed users to head out for a few days with the Italian military. Now, its latest goes even further, with the package offering two watches and an Italian touring holiday.

The Panerai Radiomir Viaggio Nel Tempo Experience Set, to use its full name, includes a pair of new watches. Up first is the PAM01729, which sits within a 47mm bronze case and a California dial.

(Image credit: Panerai)

That's powered by a P.3000 calibre, which is hand-wound and offers three days of power reserve. There's also a brown rolled leather strap on offer here.

That's paired with the PAM01730, which is also 47mm across, though this case is crafted from Panerai's Platinumtech. That's an alloy made with 95% pure platinum, which enjoys an 85% increase in hardness and higher scratch resistance, thanks to its unique formulation.

This one features the P.3000/10 movement, which enjoys skeletonised bridges for a more luxurious look. You'll find the same three days of power reserve here, with a power reserve indicator on the rear.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All of that sits beneath a black dial with circular brushing and a sandwich construction complete with beige Super-LumiNova. It comes on a brown alligator leather strap.

(Image credit: Panerai)

As if all of that wasn't enough, the set also includes a three-day tour of Italy, which takes in some of the brand's most pertinent, historical locations. That kicks off in Florence, following in the footsteps of the brand's link to diving and naval activity, and culminating in a visit to the COMSUBIN base in Porto Venere, and a yacht ride along the Ligurian coastline.

Priced at €145,000 (approx. £126,100 / US$155,000 / AU$242,000) this certainly isn't one for the feint-hearted. Still, when you consider the overall package, complete with a pair of limited edition watches and a luxurious tour with the brand, you see where that price comes from.

With just 30 sets available worldwide, I'd anticipate them selling pretty quickly.