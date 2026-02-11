New Bell & Ross dive watch offers a lot to love above deck and below it

Quick Summary Bell & Ross just unveiled a killer, limited edition dive watch. Set within a bronze case, this is designed to look good on a yacht party, but still work hundreds of metres below the surface.

If you're on the hunt for a new dive watch, there are a slew of options out there. The popularity of these watches – owing to their hardiness and impressive spec sheets – has given rise to great swathes of them across the industry.

Now, Bell & Ross has unveiled a new limited edition version of its BR-03 Diver, which is just at home on the deck of a yacht as it is submerged beneath it. The BR-03 Diver Black Bronze makes use of – as you've probably already gathered – a bronze case, which is a material with lots of heritage in the space.

The bronze used here is a 92:8 blend of copper and tin, which gives a bright yellow-toned appearance similar to gold. Of course, the very nature of bronze also means that it will change over time, as organic factors like humidity and wear will cause the case to develop a patina.

The other half of that very on-the-nose naming convention relates to the dial and bezel, which are presented in a deep black hue. That offers tonnes of contrast against the bronze, and should help to make legibility even better.

Users will also find a screw-down crown treated in black, while a pair of straps in the box – rubber and synthetic fabric – also continue the black theme. You'll find a unidirectional bezel on top with a 60-minute scale, and a date complication neatly set into the dial itself.

(Image credit: Bell & Ross)

White Super-LumiNova X1 is used for glow-in-the-dark presence, offering a green hue when the lights go down. That'll come in handy, too, as the piece is water resistant to 300m – and I'm told it gets pretty dim down there!

The case itself is 42mm wide and 12.3mm thick. Those measurements don't sound too bad, but keep in mind that this is a square case, so it's going to wear larger than the dimensions suggest. I'd expect it to feel like a 45mm watch, realistically, so don't go skipping arm day next time you're in the gym.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Priced at £4,600 (approx. €5,300 / US$6,300 / AU$8,850) and limited to just 999 pieces worldwide, this certainly feels like good value. The gold-toned bronze case looks exquisite, and lends an air of class which can sometimes go missing with bigger cases.