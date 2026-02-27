New Mr Jones Watches timepiece features an eight-legged monster – and you only have 12 hours to get it

QUICK SUMMARY Mr Jones Watches has launched the Monster Melter 1904, a redesign of its popular Monster Melter timepiece. Available to buy for just 12 hours, the Mr Jones Watches Monster Melter 1904 features an eight-legged monster designed by British illustrator Onorio D’Epiro.

Mr Jones Watches has launched its latest limited edition timepiece, based on its popular Monster Melter watch . The new Mr Jones Watches Monster Melter 1904 has a steampunk-inspired design, complete with a terrifying, eight-legged monster, but hurry – you only have 12 hours to buy it.

Best known for its unusual watch designs, the original Monster Melter has a neon green alien at the centre of the dial which is being shot at by an astronaut. This new edition takes this design and gives it a steampunk-style edge that, in my opinion, makes the watch scarier than the original.

Both the original and new limited edition Monster Melter are designed by Onorio D’Epiro, a British artist and illustrator. This latest version gives the eight-legged monster a more spider-like quality – and as someone who’s petrified of spiders, I have to say D’Epiro definitely achieved the creepy crawly look he was going for.

Measuring 37mm, the Monster Melter 1904 features a webbed background on the dial, with the brass multi-eyed and fanged spider overlapping it. Instead of a spaceman, a small adventurer wearing a brass hat, outfit and goggles moves around the watch shooting at the monster.

(Image credit: Mr Jones Watches)

Despite its stainless steel case, the majority of the watch has metallic copper accents, giving it that full steampunk effect. But as the monster and its battle with man takes up most of the watch, how do you actually tell the time?

Instead of hands and indices, the claws on the end of the spider’s legs are tipped in red and point to the hour. The man loops around the watch and marks the minutes. Powered by a single jewel quartz movement, the Monster Melter 1904 is finished with a brown strap and an 18mm silver stainless steel clasp.

(Image credit: Mr Jones Watches)

For fans of the original Monster Melter 3000, this new limited edition is a fun way to celebrate the design, and have two versions of it from different centuries. I like the more subdued colours of the new Monster Melter 1904, although the spider likeness does give me the creeps!

