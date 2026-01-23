Fears unveils a limited edition dress watch for British Watchmakers' Day – and it's based on an old pocket watch

Quick Summary British Watchmakers' Day is just a few weeks away, with the best builders in the country set to come together. Now, Fears has unveiled its limited edition piece for the event – and it's a stunning dress watch.

I've said it before, but it's always worth saying it again: the British watch industry is absolutely thriving right now. Brands of all shapes and sizes make up a home market which offers something for everyone.

Each year, those brands descend on London for the British Watchmakers' Day, to show off the latest and greatest watches. And Fears has just revealed its limited edition watch for the show – a stunning dress watch which takes inspiration from an older pocket watch from the brand.

(Image credit: Fears)

It's not just any pocket watch, either. This piece uses Edwin Fear's first pocket watch as its inspiration, which was crafted all the way back in 1846.

The watch case is crafted from solid, hallmarked sterling silver, and polished to a mirror shine. You'll find the brand's registered makers mark, as well as the initials of current managing director, Nicholas Bowman-Scargill, in the hallmark.

The eagle-eyed will also spot a diamond set into the crown. That's a modern tradition, and is made to signify that the watch is crafted from solid precious metal.

(Image credit: Fears)

The dial uses a multi-layered construction described as "enamel style". That's matched with large Roman numerals, and an oversized sub-seconds register at the six o'clock position.

The hands are blued, while the leather strap is also blue, albeit a more subtle hue. The piece is powered by the Le Joux-Perret G121M movement. That's a manually-wound calibre, which offers a 60 hour power reserve.

Speaking about the launch, Bowman-Scargill said, "Marking 180 years of Fears is a rare privilege, and entering our 10th anniversary year since Fears’ revival in 2016 makes it even more special. [This model] distills the clarity and purpose of Edwin Fear’s earliest work into a watch made for today."

The model will be made in just 25 pieces, and will be exclusively available on the day of the British Watchmakers' Day event (7 March 2026). The watch will cost £4,350 (approx. €5,000 / US$5,850 / AU$8,575).