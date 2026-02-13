I designed a watch using Swatch's AI tool – it's a bizarre experience, but one I'd definitely use again

I love the idea of being a watch designer. Putting your creative stamp on a small metal case, which houses a mechanical object so intricate that it draws comparison to the very world we live in, seems like an excellent way to join the annals of history.

In doing so, you'd become part of an esteemed group. Legendary watch designers like Gerald Genta and Jorg Hysek have an almost rockstar-like stature, which bridges generations of horological enthusiasts.

For me, there's just one problem – my skills with a pencil tend really don't go much beyond stickmen, so I'm not exactly best placed to go drawing up anything.

That's where the new Swatch AI-Dada tool comes in. This AI-powered platform allows users to input a prompt and generate a watch design right in front of their eyes, meaning your lack of artistic talent is no longer a barrier to your watch design dreams.

To find out if it's any good, I had a go at designing a watch, and got it shipped out to see the end product, too.

How to design a watch using the Swatch AI-Dada tool

First things first, you'll need to head over to the Swatch website and setup an account to gain access to the tool. That's all pretty quick, though, and then you're into the design side.

Thankfully, that's also really straightforward. Simply pop in a prompt of up to 300 characters and fire away. It takes about two minutes for the AI to cook something up based on your recipe, and you'll then be presented with a render of the design.

Once you like it, you can make a few more adjustments to things like the colour of the movements and the opacity of the hands, and then you're all done. If you don't like it, you can simply try again, with a maximum of three prompts per day, per account.

It's worth noting that my experience was ever so slightly different to that, as I was working on this before the tool had launched. Therefore, I had to send a prompt over via email, and didn't get to see the watch until it landed on my doorstep a few days later.

What is the watch like from the Swatch AI-Dada tool?

First things first, let's talk packaging. It's an often overlooked part of the experience, but you can really tell that every effort has been made to create an event of this moment.

Pulling off the outer AI-Dada branded sleeve reveals a Swatch branded box inside. That opens like a book, revealing your creation inside. It feels really momentous.

The watch itself will feel instantly familiar to anyone who has used a classic Swatch model. The strap is very supple, and the plastic case ensures complete lightness which is great for going unnoticed as you wear it.

One thing I will note is that it's an incredibly loud watch – in fact, I could hear its quartz movement ticking before I'd even cracked into the box! If you're someone who keeps a watch on the nightstand, that's worth bearing in mind, though mine are all stored away from where I sleep, so it's not an issue.

There's also the issue of cost. At £163 (approx. €187 / US$222 / AU$312), this is just a little more than double the price of the equivalent model in the standard range. That's going to be a tough pill to swallow for some, with the model clearly bearing the cost of its creation tool.

Still, I do think it represents good value – particularly if you're trying to design something very specific. Ultimately, that price is still relatively cheap in the world of watches, and for a little piece of fun, I'd say it's worth it.