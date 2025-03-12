A Week on the Wrist with the Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase – I was wrong about this watch

They say one of the most important traits a person can have is being able to admit when you're wrong. And there's no sham in admitting it – I was wrong about the MoonSwatch.

Bursting onto the scene back in 2022, the range garnered unprecedented acclaim. There were small-scale riots at the stores where these were being sold, as fans and resellers gathered to try and snag the few models each store had. It was, frankly, carnage.

It has since become one of the most popular watches in the world. And while I may be a few years late to the party, this definitely felt like the right variant to dip my toe in the water with.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase: key specs

Let's kick off with the nitty-gritty. The MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase sits within a 42mm case. That's crafted from light grey Bioceramic, and it's that material which is key to the MoonSwatch design.

It's a fusion of zirconium oxide ceramic powder and 'biosourced material derived from castor oil', which results in a lightweight, ceramic-like material. Many wrongly refer to it as plastic, but the blend used by Swatch consists of two-thirds ceramic powder.

That case sits 13.75mm tall, and features a lug-to-lug width of 47.3mm. It's water resistant to about 30m and features a quartz movement with a chronograph, a moon phase and an earth phase indicator.

"So," you might be thinking, "what's an earth phase indicator?"

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Well, it's effectively a moon phase in reverse. Just as the moon phase indicator shows off the moon as seen from Earth, the earth phase indicator showcases the Earth as seen from the Moon. Pointless? Yes. Cool? Absolutely.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

What's the Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase like to wear?

Let me start this section by jumping back to the specs quickly. The case height sticks out in that, and might make you question the ergonomics of the piece. Fortunately, on the wrist it feels totally different.

A good chunk of that case height is taken up by a glassbox crystal on top, which is domed for good measure. You won't really notice this in use – in actual fact, I marvelled at the slimness of the piece once strapped on.

I may have been wrong about the Omega MoonSwatch - YouTube Watch On

Then there's the case material. That Bioceramic feels really amazing in person. If you've ever used a ceramic watch before, you'll know exactly what to expect here. Finding it on a more budget watch feels like something of a coup.

The only real downside for me was the strap. It's a velcro band which threads through a loop and back on itself to tighten against your wrist, and it felt quite cheap compared to the rest of the watch overall.

The brand has recently unveiled some new straps for the MoonSwatch, so at least users have another first-party option. And of course, if you're comfortable changing a watch strap, there are millions of options at your disposal.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Is the Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase worth the money?

At £288 / $325 / AU$525, this is certainly on the more affordable end of the watch spectrum. That shouldn't come as much of a surprise – in fact it's one of the things which made this series such a popular choice.

In my mind, there's no doubt it's worth the money. Sure, it doesn't quite have the hardwearing feeling of a steel timepiece, but that's also kind of missing the point.

This model in particular is well worth picking up, because the earth phase complication is something you won't find anywhere else. Just factor in a little extra cash to get a decent strap and you're good to go.