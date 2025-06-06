You can finally buy a MoonSwatch online – here's how
Get Speedmaster vibes for less than £250!
Quick Summary
If you're looking to buy a MoonSwatch online, you now can!
There are a handful of models available via the Swatch website.
Those of us in the UK are finally able to buy a MoonSwatch online. The change comes over three years after the model was first launched, sparking unimaginable scenes at Swatch stores around the world.
The hype surrounding these watches was so significant, that people were literally fighting in the streets to get their hands on one. There were small scale riots in some locations, and often stores were closed just minutes after opening.
While that initial buzz may have subsided somewhat, getting your hands on one still hasn't been an easy ride. The models are specific to certain stores, which means snagging one often involves a lengthy trip and the pot luck of what they have in stock.
Well, no longer, as the brand are now offering some models online. That includes four versions of the MoonSwatch, and three of the Swatch x Blancpain Fifty Fathoms models, which are made in the same vein.
Users will be able to choose between the Mission to the Earth (green), Mission to the Sun (yellow), Mission to the Moon (grey) and Mission to Mars (red) models for the MoonSwatch. The Blancpain collaboration is available in Atlantic Ocean (blue), Pacific Ocean (yellow) and Indian Ocean (green).
You'll pay £240 (approx. €285 / US$325 / AU$500) for the MoonSwatch variants, and £350 (approx. €415 / US$475 / AU$730) for the Blancpain models. That's a few pounds more than they were selling for previously, though it's not enough of a difference to worry about.
Overall, it's a massive step for the brand. While there's obviously something to be said for having some scarcity around your releases, that process has left vast swathes alienated. By opening it up to online sales, many users who were previously unable to get their hands on one will now be entered into the wonderful world of the MoonSwatch.
You can shop the range on the Swatch website.
