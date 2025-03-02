A Week on the Wrist with the Swatch x Blancpain Scuba Fifty Fathoms Pink Ocean – real divers wear pink

Back in the day, there was a trend among the manufacturers of dive watches. They used bright colours on the watch to make it easier to see beneath the water. Head back into the history books and you'll see divers wearing yellow, orange, blue and more.

While it may not pull from exactly the same thread, the new Swatch x Blancpain Scuba Fifty Fathoms Pink Ocean certainly uses some bright colours. It's a shade of magenta which is usually reserved for feather boas and velvet sofas – and now it's available on your wrist.

I've had this one on mine for a week, to give you an idea of what it's like.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Swatch x Blancpain Scuba Fifty Fathoms Pink Ocean: key specs

So, let's kick off with that electric pink case. That's crafted from Bioceramic – Swatch's proprietary material, which is perhaps best known for being used in the MoonSwatch.

Contrary to what you might read online, it's not a plastic. The lightweight nature of the ceramic coupled with the texture can give that impression, but if you've ever handled a ceramic watch, you'll know the difference.

That case is 42.3mm wide and 14.4mm thick, with a lug-to-lug measurement of 48mm. The case is water resistant to 91m – or 50 fathoms – too. Inside, the brand's Sistem51 automatic calibre sits.

There's a really neat NATO strap attached to the watch, too. That features a few shades of pink and white, and is crafted from recycled fishing nets.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

What's the Swatch x Blancpain Scuba Fifty Fathoms Pink Ocean like to wear?

The first thing you notice about this piece on the wrist is the size of the case. There's no avoiding it – this is a monster, which could prove troublesome for smaller wrists.

The case height is probably the most problematic part – it sits really tall on the wrist, which means it can get caught on bag straps or other things you get a little too close to.

Still, the lightweight nature does help somewhat. In fact, it's something I've loved about every Bioceramic watch I've used – they really do just melt away on your wrist, making it easier to wear than the case size would suggest.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Let's also give a quick nod to the strap on this model. It's a masterpiece in terms of design, working perfectly with the hot pink case and the sunburst dial to offer a cohesive appearance. The material itself isn't as soft and supple as some, but it's not uncomfortable in the slightest.

Another thing we should note here is the colour. Let's face it, this is unlikely to be your only watch, or your everyday wear to the office. It's a little garish – actually that's almost entirely the charm of this piece – but it will stand out in some locations.

Last, but not least, we must bring up the movement. It's beautiful, frankly, and a really impressive work of engineering, with everything connected by one screw. It isn't made to be serviced, though, so if anything goes wrong, the whole thing will need to be replaced. It shouldn't be too much of a concern, but it's worth bearing in mind.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Is the Swatch x Blancpain Scuba Fifty Fathoms Pink Ocean worth the money?

Priced at £350 / $400 / AU$655 this is an interesting prospect. You can definitely find other dive watches in this price point, with brands like Seiko offering a lot for the money here.

There are two things which those watches don't have, though – the Bioceramic case and the exclusivity of these watches. For the unaware, there's no online sales for these – you're only able to purchase them from a handful of stores around the world.

Ultimately, that's enough to make this a decent pick for most people. It might not be everyone's cup of tea, but it's a perfect pick for those seeking something louder on their wrist.