Blancpain brings more new dive watches to market – and they're perfect for smaller wrists

Quick Summary After unveiling a new, playful 38mm collection last week, Blancpain is back. The formula is the same, but these models offer a more traditional look.

Fresh off the back of the release of two Blancpain Fifty Fathoms models in 38mm last week, the brand is back with even more small wrist-friendly goodness. Those models were designed to be playful, with pink and rose gold models.

Now, the same svelte case diameter is available with a more traditional appearance – and it rounds out the collection perfectly. The new models are available in black and blue finishes, echoing the classic dive watch design, while the new 38mm version sits beneath the 42mm and 45mm models to cater to those with slimmer wrists.

Inside, you'll find the in-house calibre 1150 movement. That offers a cool 100 hours of power reserve, keeping things ticking along for around four days while off the wrist.

(Image credit: Blancpain)

Models are offered in a trio of different case materials, ensuring there's something to suit every taste. There's a standard stainless steel model, a grade 23 titanium case, or an 18ct red gold option if you're a precious metal fan.

The case sits just 12mm tall – pretty good in dive watch terms – while the lug width is a slightly peculiar 19mm. That shouldn't make too much of a difference, though if you like to change your watch strap often, you might have a slightly tougher time.

Speaking of strap options, there are a fair few to choose from. You'll pick from tropic rubber, NATO or sail canvas options, or titanium and stainless steel bracelets, for those so inclined.

(Image credit: Blancpain)

As you'd expect for a release with so many variations, pricing is pretty wide ranging. Prices start at £14,200 (approx. €16,650 / US$19,250 / AU$29,450) for the steel model on a NATO strap, topping out at £28,900 (approx. €33,900 / US$39,200 / AU$59,950) for a rose gold model on the sail-cloth or rubber straps.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While those rose gold variants are obscured by gold pricing, I think the steel and titanium variants are actually quite reasonable. If you're on the waitlist for something like a Rolex Submariner, this might be a neat alternative without the wait.