New Doxa Sub 200 is a perfect summer dive watch
It features a simple change which makes a big difference
Quick Summary
The iconic Doxa Sub 200 has had a makeover just in time for summer.
A new polished steel bezel is perfect for soaking up those golden rays.
If you're a fan of dive watches, you'll already know what a perfect summer option they are. Whether you pair it with a delicate rubber strap or a stylish metal bracelet, these pieces are perfectly comfortable and always ready for a dip in the pool.
Now, there's a new variant of the Doxa Sub 200 which is perfectly designed for that sun-kissed weather. That makes use of a polished steel bezel, adding a metallic edge which is perfect for reflecting some of that golden light.
It's a 42mm case here, though it shouldn't feel like it. The visual effect of the polished steel bezel should slim things down, making it wear a little smaller than the specs suggest.
That case sits 13.8mm tall, which is certainly not the slimmest thing you'll find. Still, dive watches tend to sit a little taller, so it shouldn't feel out of character.
Inside, an unnamed Swiss automatic movement – widely said to be an ETA 2824-2 – keeps things ticking, with 38 hours of power reserve and a 4Hz beat rate on offer. That should be more than enough for most people, and is a good, solid and reliable calibre.
Of course, as a dive watch, this piece is also nicely water resistant. As the name should suggest, there's 200m of resistance on offer, which is more than enough for a summer swim.
Personally, I'm a big fan of the steel bezel. It's offered on all eight colours in the range, and I think I prefer it on all eight, too. That's no mean feat, either – the original design was a classic look!
Pricing is as follows:
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Doxa Sub 200 on rubber strap
Doxa Sub 200 on steel bracelet
GBP
£1,050
£1,090
EUR
€1,110
€1,150
USD
$1,050
$1,090
AUD
approx. $2,165
approx. $2,250
That's a good price for a great looking dive watch. It's certainly not alone – there are stacks of watches around £1,000 which are worthy of your hard-earned cash – but few others have the history of the Doxa Sub.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
