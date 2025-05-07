New Doxa Sub 200 is a perfect summer dive watch

It features a simple change which makes a big difference

Doxa Sub 200 steel bezel
The iconic Doxa Sub 200 has had a makeover just in time for summer.

A new polished steel bezel is perfect for soaking up those golden rays.

If you're a fan of dive watches, you'll already know what a perfect summer option they are. Whether you pair it with a delicate rubber strap or a stylish metal bracelet, these pieces are perfectly comfortable and always ready for a dip in the pool.

Now, there's a new variant of the Doxa Sub 200 which is perfectly designed for that sun-kissed weather. That makes use of a polished steel bezel, adding a metallic edge which is perfect for reflecting some of that golden light.

It's a 42mm case here, though it shouldn't feel like it. The visual effect of the polished steel bezel should slim things down, making it wear a little smaller than the specs suggest.

Doxa Sub 200 steel bezel

(Image credit: Doxa)

That case sits 13.8mm tall, which is certainly not the slimmest thing you'll find. Still, dive watches tend to sit a little taller, so it shouldn't feel out of character.

Inside, an unnamed Swiss automatic movement – widely said to be an ETA 2824-2 – keeps things ticking, with 38 hours of power reserve and a 4Hz beat rate on offer. That should be more than enough for most people, and is a good, solid and reliable calibre.

Of course, as a dive watch, this piece is also nicely water resistant. As the name should suggest, there's 200m of resistance on offer, which is more than enough for a summer swim.

Doxa Sub 200 steel bezel

(Image credit: Doxa)

Personally, I'm a big fan of the steel bezel. It's offered on all eight colours in the range, and I think I prefer it on all eight, too. That's no mean feat, either – the original design was a classic look!

Pricing is as follows:

Doxa Sub 200 on rubber strap

Doxa Sub 200 on steel bracelet

GBP

£1,050

£1,090

EUR

€1,110

€1,150

USD

$1,050

$1,090

AUD

approx. $2,165

approx. $2,250

That's a good price for a great looking dive watch. It's certainly not alone – there are stacks of watches around £1,000 which are worthy of your hard-earned cash – but few others have the history of the Doxa Sub.

