This classic dive watch is now dripping with diamonds

Quick Summary One classic dive watch has just released a new model complete with diamonds. The Doxa Sub 200T has been given a luxurious makeover – but is the new cost too much to stomach?

While trends among the best watches on the market come and go, there are certain things which stand the test of time. Currently, there's a big push for dive watches on the market, owing to the more lenient take on wearing them in office environments.

That has been great news for the market. Not only have a range of more affordable dive watches – everything from the Christopher Ward C60 Atoll 300 down to the Timex Deepwater Reef 200 – hit the market, we've seen resurging popularity for classic models.

That includes pieces like the Doxa Sub 200T. Widely regarded as one of the earliest trailblazers in the dive watch space, the Sub 200T remains a cult classic, earning praise for its history and unique appearance.

(Image credit: Doxa)

Now, the brand has re-released the model – now with a slew of diamonds on the dial! That, the brand says, comes in response to a wider public request for gem-set models across the board.

A total of 107 diamonds are set into each bezel, alongside 13 brilliant-coloured gemstones (that's all except the WhitePearl and SharkHunter finishes, which use all diamonds).

There are a wide range of colours on offer, too. Users can choose from orange, black, deep blue, turquoise, white, green and a new, exclusive pink.

(Image credit: Doxa)

That's my favourite in the new collection. I'm a sucker for a pink watch anyway, but when you're pairing it with a range of diamonds, I think a flashy colour is the order of the day.

That sits in a 39mm case, which sits 10.7mm off the wrist. All of that is crafted from the usual 316L stainless steel, and is powered by a movement with a 4Hz beat rate, complete with a 38 hour power reserve.

The watches are significantly more expensive than you may expect, though. If you wan't to snag one, be prepared to pay $9,400 (approx. £7,500 / AU$14,500).

That's absurdly expensive – particularly given that its base model retails for about £1,500. A five-fold increase is going to be tough to swallow, even with a beautiful hoard of diamonds encrusted onto the bezel.

Still, if that's your thing, this is a model with a lot of heritage – you could certainly do worse!