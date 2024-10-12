New Timex watches are ISO certified dive watches with style

Quick Summary Timex just unveiled its latest collection of watches. Dubbed the Deepwater Reef 200 line, these are gorgeous, affordable dive watches and GMTs.

If you're a fan of the best watches on the market, you'll know that several trends have been really hot of late. It's not entirely surprising. The industry is closely linked with the world of fashion, which is notoriously changeable.

While there have been lots of different trends of late, two styles of watch stand out above the rest. Dive watches and GMT watches are hot property right now, with changing tastes making them acceptable for wear in the office, and other more formal scenarios.

That makes this new range from Timex even more appealing. The Deepwater Reef 200 series features three watches, all of which are ISO rated dive watches capable of descending 200m below the surface.

(Image credit: Timex)

The range includes two straight up dive watches. One utilises a quartz movement, while the other employs an automatic calibre inside. The automatic model also utilises a titanium construction for lightness.

The other model is another quartz watch, but adds in a GMT hand for timekeeping from another time zone. That's a nifty addition for a budget range.

Sat within a 41mm case, the models in this range are perfectly sized for most wrists, and enjoys sumptuous styling to boot.

You'll find other diver-approved appointments like a screw-down crown and a screw-down case back. There are also unidirectional bezels and a choice between rubber straps and stainless steel bracelets for different appearances.

(Image credit: Timex)

It's a really brilliant range. These are stylish designs which remain original without looking a bit wacky. There's no denying the influence, but it doesn't feel like a direct rip off.

My personal favourite is the quartz diver on the yellow rubber strap. I'm a big fan of yellow regardless, but the dial there is fantastic, with a beautiful wave effect. It's reminiscent of the Christopher Ward x Oracle Time watch, actually.

Pricing wise, you're looking at £170-£190 (approx $235 / AU$350) for the quartz diver, £215-235 (approx. $295 / AU$435 for the GMT, and £415 (approx. $540 / AU$800) for the Titanium Automatic model. That's insane value for money, and should be top of the list for anyone seeking a dive watch or GMT which doesn't break the bank.