New Christopher Ward Dune watch has a stunning dial – but you won't get one

For many, the best watches on the market aren't the ultra exclusive, high-end timepieces. Those Patek Phillippe and Audemars Piguet models are out of reach for most, making them largely irrelevant on a practical level.

That's where brands like Christopher Ward can really shine. Offering heaps of innovation and beautiful watches – but at a price point which is much more attainable to the average Joe – makes them a realistic aspiration.

We already mentioned that Christopher Ward are good at making beautiful watches, but they don't come much prettier than this – the Oracle Time x Christopher Ward C65 Dune Shoreline.

Newly released, this model is based on the standard Dune Automatic model in the lineup. Here, a grey hue is adopted, taking inspiration from the everlasting overcast skies of Great Britain. Never before has such drab inspiration yielded such a beautiful product.

The dial is based on a place called Cerro Blanco in Peru. That – combined with the sand dunes found dotted around the UK coastline – inspired a pattern which is beautifully three-dimensional.

Just like our famously bland skies, there is a momentary break in the grey of this dial. Each of the markers and hands is coated with Super LumiNova BL Grade X1. That sports a blue hue, and is said to represent the blue skies breaking through on an overcast day. More practically, it should also offer excellent time-telling in the dark.

Inside, you'll find a chronometer grade Sellita SW200-1 movement. That packs in a 38-hour power reserve and a 4Hz beat rate.

You'll find options available with a steel bracelet, a #tide strap or a Vacona leather. That last option is my pick of the bunch, with a matching grey hue and blue stitching details.

Prices start from just £995 on the #tide strap, and top out at £1,260 with both the steel bracelet and the leather strap. This run will be available from the 2nd of April 2024, with Oracle Time subscribers able to buy from 11am GMT, and everyone else gaining access at 2pm GMT.

With only 100 pieces being made available, one thing is for sure – you're going to need to be very fast to get your hands on this stunning ode to the British weather.