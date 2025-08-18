This week's Made by Google event will be radically different to other Pixel launches

Quick Summary Google has posted a teaser video for its upcoming Made by Google event, with a number of special guests announced. It also reveals a quick look at the devices set to be unveiled too.

Google is set to reveal its next generation of devices at its Made By Google event on 20 August in Brooklyn, New York. The event will mark a decade of Pixel phones, plus a new Pixel smartwatch and earbuds.

The company has revealed it is going to be a slightly different event than past Pixel events, however. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Google's Made by Google account presented a teaser video that not only showed off the devices it was going to announce, but it also told us what special guests would be helping mark the 10-year Pixel anniversary.

What stars will appear at the Made by Google event?

The video was spotted by 9to5Google and it shows us a glimpse of the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in the new Moonstone colour.

It then pans to a shot of late night host Jimmy Fallon's name, followed by a basketball court with the name of NBA star Stephen Curry.

The next star to be revealed is Formula 1 driver, Lando Norris, who drives for the Google-sponsored McLaren team. The Jonas Brothers are the last named celebs in the teaser video, though Google did say "and more", so it's possible there will be some extra surprises too.

Live from NYC, it's #MadeByGoogle '25! Tune in on August 20th at 1pm ET to catch our latest products and celebrate 10 generations of Pixel with all these special guests & more 👀 Are you ready to get outside your comfort phone? https://t.co/3qmNQCXzzo pic.twitter.com/9IA1pO9G6FAugust 15, 2025

The tagline "get outside your comfort phone" finishes the teaser video off.

The video doesn't reveal anything specific about the specifications or features of the devices, though the handsets, folding phone and smartwatch have all leaked extensively over the last couple of months.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With only a couple of days left before the Made by Google event, it's not long before we will have all the official details of the new devices and guests.