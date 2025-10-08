Google just dropped a huge hint about a new Nest Hub

QUICK SUMMARY Google has hinted about a new Google Nest Hub coming in the future. While nothing has been officially confirmed, Google Home’s Chief Product Officer stated that Google smart displays are definitely part of its future plans.

If you’ve been desperate for a new Google Nest Hub for years, then you might be in luck, according to a recent interview. Google has just dropped a huge hint that new Google Nest smart displays could be coming in the future, and we all have Gemini to thank for that.

After years – yes, years – of relative silence about new Google Nest products, Google has been full of announcements during 2025. A new Google Home Speaker has been dropped, alongside new Nest cameras and video doorbells , which has made us excited about Google’s presence in the smart home space again.

The last Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max were launched back in 2021, so it’s been a whole four years since we’ve seen a nice smart display from Google. We had murmurings about a new Nest Hub last year but nothing came to fruition – until now, it seems.

In an interview with The Vergecast , Chief Product Officer of Google Home, Anish Kattukaran spoke about how Google had plans for smart displays and will have news to share soon – there’s not a huge amount of details there, but it’s something nonetheless.

On The VergeCast, Kattukaran hinted that potential new Nest Hubs are down to the evolution of Gemini for Home. He stated that “the smart display does present itself as an incredible form factor to interact with something like Gemini for Home”, crediting its microphone and screen as a great way to interact with and visualise information.

Kattukaran went on to say that cameras in smart displays “add the vision piece to the multi-modality of Gemini… as I see where Gemini for Home is going and Gemini more broadly, it feels like almost the ultimate form factor to be able to deliver a really great home experience. So, that’s why we are going to continue to invest in that category.”

And that’s it, folks! Despite the scant details, it’s nice to know that new Nest smart displays are on the radar, but in terms of availability, features, design and pricing, we still know nada.

