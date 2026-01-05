The LG CLOiD home robot hits CES 2026 – and it can unload your dishwasher and fold clothes

QUICK SUMMARY LG has debuted its CLOiD household robot at CES 2026 after weeks of speculation. We finally have more details about LG’s CLOiD, including what it looks like and what it can do, like folding laundry, fetching items and putting food in the oven.

We finally have an update on the LG CLOiD home robot! Details on the new LG humanoid robot helper emerged at the end of last year, but there was hardly any information about what it looked like or what it would do. Now at CES 2026, we have more details, and it actually looks quite impressive.

As part of LG’s ‘Zero Labour Home’ vision, the brand has debuted the LG CLOiD, an AI-powered home robot, designed to take care of boring household chores so you don’t have to. The LG CLOiD uses AI and vision language models and action to convert images, video and verbal inputs into understanding and action.

Essentially, the LG CLOiD uses this technology to recognise objects, understand what you want it to do and perform those actions within the appropriate context. The LG CLOiD also connects to LG’s ThinQ smart home platform so it can perform and initiate services across many of LG’s home appliances and devices.

Aside from having more information about its technology, we’ve also been given a glimpse of what the LG CLOiD looks like – and it’s not as creepy as I thought it would be! The LG CLOiD has a head, torso, arms and hands, and a wheeled base that allows it to move.

The head of the LG CLOiD has a chipset for its ‘brain’ and contains sensors, a speaker, display and cameras. It also has voice-based generative AI which allows it to communicate with you – its display even has facial expressions so it can make faces at you.

(Image credit: LG)

Both arms of the LG CLOiD match the mobility of a human arm, so each part of it, like the shoulder, elbow and wrist, can move in different directions. It also has five fingers which can grasp, move and lift different objects and items around the house.

Speaking of grasping – what can the LG CLOiD actually do?! While its full skillset is still under wraps, LG states that CLOiD can unload your dishwasher, fold and stack your laundry, and even serve and cook food by placing trays in ovens or carrying items out of the fridge.

With its wheeled base, the LG CLOiD can also move comfortably – it’s been likened to the movement of robot vacuum cleaners – and its AI technology and design means it shouldn’t tip over or run into anything.

It seems that 2026 will be the year of the home robot, as LG isn’t the only one to debut a household robot helper at CES – SwitchBot has also debuted the onero H1 which looks significantly bigger than LG’s CLOiD, and can also do your chores while using AI.

After seeing the LG CLOiD, do I still think it’s strange? Yes, but it’s nice to see a clearer image and function list regarding what it can actually do. I’d be interested to see its responsiveness – if it takes too long to do the tasks you set, you might as well do it yourself, after all – so I’m looking forward to seeing it in action.