Samsung’s new robot vacuum doubles as a security camera – and its AI features are seriously cool

Forget TVs – Samsung’s home appliances are what you should really be excited about at CES. During its First Look 2026 presentation, Samsung had a lot of launches and upgrades to announce, including a new robot vacuum cleaner which might be its most advanced model yet.

Samsung is expanding its line-up of robot vacuum cleaners with the new Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra. As AI is at the forefront of Samsung’s 2026 plans – more on that below – the Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Dragonwing AI processor which makes it smarter than ever before.

Combining an AI processor with 3D sensors allows the Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra to recognise specific liquids and spills, including juice, water and coffee. From there, the Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra adjusts itself accordingly to offer the best clean possible.

The camera within the Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra has improved mapping and navigation, but it also allows it to double as a security camera . For those who don’t have an indoor camera in their home, the Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra can be accessed via your phone so you can check in on your pets and guests.

While it does seem quite strange to use a robot vacuum to check on your home, it does cancel out the need for an additional monitoring device. It can also notify you about any strange activities, so it’s a handy feature to have alongside its cleaning prowess.

The Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra also comes with Bixby so you can directly ask the robot vacuum to clean different rooms simply by saying ‘Hey Bixby’. The new robot vacuum also has upgraded wheels which allows it to climb over obstacles of up to 2.4 inches.

During CES, Samsung also announced its new laundry innovations, including its upgraded Bespoke AI Laundry Combo. The new model – which combines washing and drying in one appliance – can wash and hold heavier loads than before, and it has faster speed cycles, better drying and fabric-sensing features.

For those who don’t immediately unload their washer-dryer after a cycle – I’m guilty of this! – the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo will now automatically open its door after wash-only cycles to reduce odours. Additionally, its AI features not only tailor your washes but connect it to your entire smart home ecosystem.

Over the past couple years, Samsung has been introducing AI to its various products but mainly has focused on large appliances, like smart fridge freezers. Most recently, it introduced Google Gemini to Samsung fridges for improved food recognition and connectivity.

But now, Samsung is expanding this even further by announcing ‘Your Companion to AI Living’. The brand has announced plans to embed AI across every category, product and service to offer a seamless unified AI experience to its customers, including Samsung TVs, phones and appliances.

It looks to be a strong start to 2026 from Samsung!

