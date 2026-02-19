Dyson’s new PencilWash is on its way – here’s why I think it’s better than Dyson’s other wet floor cleaners

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson has unveiled the PencilWash, its latest wet floor cleaner. Based on the Dyson Wash G1, the Dyson PencilWash is a lighter and smaller wet cleaning tool with a slim 38mm handle, and separate clean and dirty water tanks in the floorhead.

Dyson has just announced its latest wet floor cleaner, and it might beat the Wash G1 as my favourite Dyson cleaning tool. The new Dyson PencilWash is lighter and smaller than its other range of wet cleaners with an improved handle, weight and floorhead – here’s everything you need to know.

Best known for its line-up of vacuum cleaners , Dyson has since expanded into wet floor cleaners with the launch of the Dyson Wash G1 in 2024. This cleaner solved the common mop problem where dirty mops contaminate clean water buckets and your floors by incorporating clean and dirty water tanks into the design.

The Dyson PencilWash is the latest model, and unlike the Wash G1 which has separate water tanks protruding from the main body of the cleaner, the clean and dirty tanks are hidden within the floorhead. The 300ml clean water tank can clean up to 100m2 while dirty water is extracted from the roller and sealed off in a separate tank.

The design of the Dyson PencilWash has similarities to the Dyson PencilVac , the brand’s newest slim vacuum cleaner. It has the same 38mm handle as the PencilVac, making it extremely slim and lightweight to maneuver. It also weighs just 2.2kg, twists gradually to steer around corners and can lie flat to 15cm to get under furniture.

(Image credit: Dyson)

For mopping, the Dyson PencilWash has two hydration modes so you can adjust the amount of water it releases. The floorhead features a microfibre roller that spins to remove wet and dry spills, and has an 8-point hydration system to deliver a fresh flow. This also helps the Dyson PencilWash cater to different floor types and stains.

I have the Dyson Wash G1 at home, and really enjoy using it, although I’ve often found it hard to carry up stairs to clean my bathroom floor. The Dyson PencilWash definitely sounds like it’s solved this issue, and the slimmer size and tanks has made the overall design less bulky.

Similar to the Wash G1, the Dyson PencilWash has a 30 minute runtime and comes with a swappable battery pack.

The Dyson PencilWash will be available to buy in March with a price of £299.99.