Dyson's first-ever scalp serum has arrived – here's why it's my favourite formulation so far

It always felt inevitable that Dyson would make its way into haircare formulations after producing some of the best styling tools the industry had seen. So, when the Chitosan range first launched in 2024, it was a very welcome arrival. Since then, we’ve also had the Omega Nourishing range, which brought things a little closer to home by using sunflower oil harvested from Dyson Farms in Lincolnshire.

However, it’s Dyson’s latest formulation that I’m enjoying the most – and I want to explain why.

Announced this morning, Dyson Amino is a leave-in scalp bubble treatment designed to support a healthy scalp for stronger-looking hair. Blending Dyson farm-grown barley with 11 amino acids and skincare-grade ingredients, it balances moisture and oils – delivering up to a 65% immediate boost in scalp hydration and up to a 62% reduction in excess oil.

I was lucky enough to be invited by Dyson to a secret briefing last week, where I was one of a small group able to try it for the first time. It was during this presentation – and even more so after using the product – that it clicked why this might be the brand's best formulation launch so far.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

For context, I know the Chitosan pre-style cream works really well for me in keeping my style set for longer, but if I use the post-style serum, my hair can get greasy very quickly. It's the same story with the Omega Nourishing Range – the leave-in conditioning spray is perfect on wet hair when I want a boost of moisture, but the hydrating hair oil has to be used extremely sparingly or I’m instantly shiny in all the wrong ways.

Dyson Amino, though, feels different. It’s easily the most universal hair formulation the brand has created so far, and that’s because it focuses on the scalp first, which naturally leads to healthier hair overall.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Like Dyson’s other formulations, it can be applied to wet or dry hair directly onto the scalp, with around 8-10 pumps enough to cover the whole head. However, what sets it apart, though, is the way it transforms from a bubble into a serum, making it easy to distribute evenly without leaving any residue – and, crucially, without disrupting your style.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Having used it consistently this week, the lack of grease is what’s really stood out to me. It feels like one of those rare products that could work for most people’s scalps and hair types because of how lightweight it is. The bubble texture almost disappears as you work it in, and the fresh, earthy scent is an added bonus.

That’s ultimately why this is my favourite Dyson formulation so far. There’s no second-guessing how it’s going to behave on your hair, and whilst the other ranges are fantastic in their own right, this kind of universally wearable scalp treatment feels like a product that's been been missing.

(Image credit: Dyson)