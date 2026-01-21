Dyson upgrades its bestselling Airwrap with its most romantic colourway yet – it’s the perfect Valentine’s gift

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson has upgraded its Airwrap, Airwrap i.d. and Supersonic hair tools with its new Red Velvet and Gold colourway. The limited edition range is inspired by the colour of Valentine’s Day, and would make the perfect gift for the romantic holiday.

Love is in the air! Dyson has just upgraded its bestselling hair tools with its most romantic colourway yet – and it’s quickly become my new favourite shade that the brand offers. Available on three hair tools, Dyson’s new Red Velvet and Gold range is limited edition and would make the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day.

When Dyson first announced that it would be moving from vacuum cleaners to hair dryers in 2016, not many people expected the brand to become such a big name in the hair styling industry. But here we are 10 years later, and Dyson’s line-up of hair tools are some of the best you can buy.

Now in its tenth year of designing and manufacturing hair stylers, Dyson is launching a new limited edition colourway, and to say I’m obsessed with it is an understatement. Known for its bright and powerful shades, the new limited edition colour is called Red Velvet and Gold, and is inspired by Valentine’s Day’s romantic palette.

The Red Velvet and Gold colour is available in three hair stylers – the Dyson Airwrap , the Dyson Airwrap i.d. , and the Dyson Supersonic . All three products feature ceramic-touch red on the main body of the devices, and in the Airwrap’s case, a selection of its attachments. Metallic gold accents are on the buttons and airflow grates.

(Image credit: Dyson)

As red is such a prominent colour on Valentine’s Day, the limited edition Red Velvet and Gold colour would make the perfect gift for the romantic holiday. The shade is also timeless, and can be enjoyed all year round.

The three hair stylers with the new Red Velvet and Gold colour are available now online and in select Dyson stores, and remain at their standard pricing that’s the same as any other colour variant. Each tool comes in a bespoke storage case in the new colourway.

