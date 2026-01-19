New Carl Friedrik range looks good enough to eat

Quick Summary Carl Friedrik's best suitcases now come in a natty new colour. The brand has unveiled the Chocolate collection – and it's instantly gone to the top of my wish list.

If you're looking for a simple way to make your life easier and more luxurious, upgrading the quality of your luggage is a great idea. Snagging a new suitcase, backpack or duffel bag that is high quality can make your daily commute or those longer travels feel anew.

For me, one of the best luggage brands out there is Carl Friedrik. I personally own and use a couple of pieces from the brand, and regularly put them through their paces on my travels.

Now, the brand has unveiled a new collection in a delightful chocolate colour. That takes two of its suitcases – the Carry-On and the Large Check-In – and decorates them in a sumptuous chocolate brown hue.

The hard-shell case leans almost grey under certain lights, with brown leather appointments for an added touch of class. It's a really timeless shade, and one which should continue to look classy for years to come.

Beyond the colour, you'll enjoy all of the appointments which have made Carl Friedrik suitcases one of our top picks for a long time. The cases are crafted from a robust aluminium frame, with a polycarbonate shell for lightness.

The locks are TSA-approved in their design, and keep your belongings secure in transit. That's aided by a series of internal design choices, such as compression straps and a compression pad, to keep your goodies safe in transit.

There's even a suite of handy pockets inside the case, which are perfect for storing little bits and bobs so they don't spill into the other nooks and crannies inside your case. And you'll have a simple time manoeuvring it around, with high-quality Japanese 360° wheels on the base.

Priced at £445 / €545 / US$645 / AU$1,150 for the smaller Carry-On size and £695 / €795 / US$945 / AU$1,800 for the larger Check-In size, these certainly aren't a budget-conscious option. Still, they are incredibly high quality, and definitely worth the money – especially in this stylish new hue!