The Carl Friedrik sale is madness – 5 expert picks from the luxury luggage brand, including suitcases, backpacks and wallets
I always travel with Carl Friedrik kit, and I might be adding even more this Black Friday
As someone who travels a lot, good luggage matters. Having a stylish backpack, duffel bag or suitcase that you know is high quality takes a load off your mind, and ensure you always arrive looking your best.
Shop all deals at Carl Friedrik
I never go anywhere without at least one Carl Friedrik bag. I own the 72-hour Backpack and the Palissy Weekender, which make a brilliant combo for cutting around the UK and Europe on two-to-three day stays.
This Black Friday, I may well be adding even more to my collection of bags and suitcases, as the brand is having a massive sale. Right now, you can save 30% across the site – and as T3's in-house luxury expert, I've hand-selected five of the best deals right now.
This two-suitcase set is devilishly stylish!
This year, one upgrade I want to make is to my suitcases. Frankly, I need a better set, and I love seeing a matching luggage set, so this one from Carl Friedrik is top of my list. A £364 price cut is irresistable!
Perfect for those day trips into town.
If I'm just heading up to London for a day of meetings – particularly in the summer – a backpack can be so uncomfortable. I'd much rather take something like this briefcase, and with over £250 off it's remarkably appealing right now.
A stunning small backpack.
I've got no shortage of backpacks, but this Carl Friedrik option is really lovely. If I needed another, this is the one I'd be buying – especially in this gorgeous green hue!
A bargain under £100.
One thing I do need is a new wallet, and this one looks really smart. Carl Friedrik always use nice leather, which is really my only want in this area. Snagging it for less than £100 feels like a bit of a bargain.
I've always admired this nifty little key organiser, and at this price it's hard to resist.
I've always been intrigued by this little key organiser from the brand, but I've never taken the plunge. With it now less than £50, I'm tempted to upgrade my key ring to something more luxurious.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.