What the T3 team are buying in the Black Friday sales 2025

It’s T3’s favourite time of the year – Black Friday! The Black Friday deals are here for another, and 2025 is turning out to have some of the best offers yet, including huge discounts on TVs, smartwatches, air fryers, laptops, gym equipment, video doorbells, and much more.

It’s hard to count how many years each person on T3 has covered Black Friday – but it’s a lot! As expert deals hunters, the T3 team are here to help you save extra money on the latest and greatest products.

But while we hunt down the best deals for our readers, we also love to do some Black Friday shopping ourselves – so here’s what the T3 team are buying for Black Friday this year.

Mat Gallagher, Editor-in-Chief

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

This year, I'm looking to upgrade my kitchen during Black Friday with more grown-up products. That mostly involves replacing cheap crockery and tools I've had for years with fancy Le Creuset ones. From the oven mitts and mugs to the beautiful casserole dish, I'm all in on those colourful tones filling my kitchen. Plus, I'm looking to get ahead on my Christmas shopping, so I'm trying to find suitable gifts for others.

Nick Odantzis, T3 Magazine Editor

(Image credit: Yoto)

I’ll be buying a Yoto Mini with some extra cards for my eldest daughter – once you buy the player and start adding the cards it gets quite expensive, so the Black Friday savings really add up.

Marc Chacksfield, Content Director

(Image credit: Oral-B)

I'll be buying an electric toothbrush... again. My Oral-B iO5 toothbrush recently gave up the ghost and I got an early Black Friday replacement. The problem is, I opted for a Philips Sonicare and didn't realise – through my own stupidity – that the charger would be different. Which means I now have an electric toothbrush that doesn't fit the wall-mounted charger dock in my bathroom. Even though the Sonicare is decent, I think I’m going to have to use it for when I am on my travels and pay out for another. I don't want to spend loads, so I have my eye on the Oral-B iO3 .

Mike Lowe, Tech Editor

(Image credit: LEGO)

I've had my eye on the LEGO Ideas Home Alone set for years – and for 2025, if the Black Friday price is right, I'm going to bite. I want it as a replacement for a would-be Christmas advent calendar purchase; a slow build to make over an extended period that feels suitably festive. When discounts hit last time around, Zavvi had the best price – at around £200. It's not cheap for a Lego set, but with 3,955 pieces total, I know it'll take many hours of fun to build, and it looks worth it for the Marv and Harry mini figures alone.

Beth Girdler-Maslen, Home Editor

(Image credit: Amazon)

I’ll be using the Black Friday sales to look for cheap deals on smart home devices. I’m finally taking the plunge and going to buy myself an Echo Dot speaker . I’ve tried many Echo devices and the Dot has to be my favourite, so I’m going to treat myself to it this year – and it’s currently under £30 at Amazon. Once I’ve got that, I’m also going to upgrade my lighting with some Philips Hue lighting deals – I already have a couple bulbs from them, but I like the look of its Signe Gradient Floor Lamp for my living room.

Matt Kollat, Active Editor

(Image credit: Cotswold Outdoors)

This Black Friday, just like every Black Friday before it, I’m planning to buy nothing, but I’ll probably end up buying something. In the run-up to the shopping frenzy, I’ve been eyeing air-quality sensors . There are loads on Amazon, some as cheap as £6 so I might grab one, and even though I absolutely don’t need another fleece, Cotswold Outdoor’s Patagonia sale is dangerously tempting. But there’s one deal that genuinely has me on the brink of pulling out the card: DJI’s brilliant Osmo Pocket 3 has hit its lowest-ever price , so we’ll see.

Rik Henderson, News Editor

(Image credit: Shark)

It's all home, home, home for me this Black Friday, having already invested in a new premium dishwasher from John Lewis. I actually bought a Samsung model a few Black Fridays ago, but wasn't 100% happy with it so have traded up to the Bosch Series 6 with PerfectDry technology . That's already installed and I love it, but I’m also on the hunt for a new cordless vacuum cleaner, so I have my eye on the Shark PowerDetect with Auto-Empty (as recommended by the T3 home team). I may well splash out on a 1000W Panasonic Microwave too as I’ve been using an old model for the last decade.

Of course, after so much grown up stuff, I’ll hopefully have enough left in the kitty for the Lego Icons Williams Racing set too. With its teeny weeny, moustachioed Nigel Mansell minifigure, it'd be rude not to.

Emily Pursel, Social Media Editor

(Image credit: DJI)