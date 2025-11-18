Amazon's Black Friday sale starts on Thursday – here are 5 items I'm looking out for

Black Friday might not be until 28 November but the big sale starts this week. The Amazon Black Friday sale kicks off on Thursday 20 November and will run until 1 December. That's 10 days of deals to look forward to and a lot to choose from.

As someone that has covered Black Friday sales for more years than I care to count, I always offer some simple advice to anyone planning to buy during these sales. Firstly, to avoid getting overwhelmed, have a plan. Know what you're looking for and stick to it – there's so much to distract you. I find it helps to use the Amazon Wishlist function, as it lets you save things through the year as you see them.

Secondly, do some research. What price does it normally sell for? Are there any alternative models to consider? Often looking one generation back on a product can save you big time.

Finally, choose your time to buy. Check out too early and you may miss another price drop, but wait too long and the product could sell out or return to full price. If you know how low it's dropped in the past, it can help, so I use a price tracker called Keepa.

So, providing you have all that in place, what should you look out for? Well, these are the products I'll be checking as soon as that sale starts.

1. Amazon Echo Show devices

This year was a big year for the Echo Show. New models were announced across the board, including a new Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11. Over the recent Amazon Big Deal Days we say discounts on even some new Amazon devices but you can be certain there will be discounts on the older ones.

My recommendation is to look at the bigger screen models, like the Echo Show 10, Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 21. These are higher-priced devices and so any discount is likely to be significant to the final price.

2. Philips Hue lights

Philips Hue rarely misses a sale, and the discounts on some of its bulbs can be generous. If like me, you've been building a collection of Philips Hue products over the years, you'll want to check out the prices straight away.

Like Amazon, it has launched some new products this year, including its budget bulbs and a new Hub Pro unit, so hopefully we'll see some old ones discounted – or even the new models.

With Christmas coming up, it's also worth checking the price of the Festavia tree lights, as full price they are a little punchy. Luckily, there is already a deal on this at AO.com, however there are likely more options to come.

3. Le Creuset pans

If you don't have at least one Le Creuset product in your kitchen, are you even a grown up? As I continue to shed my Ikea implements for classier versions, I gaze longingly at the Le Creuset of this world. Last year, I treated myself to one of the deep dish pans – perfect for a lasagne or pie – but this year I've got my eyes on the casserole dish.

There's normally some good deals on Le Creuset items in the Amazon sale, though they do sell out quick. If you see one you like the look of, don't delay and just buy it.

4. Wine and spirits

It's often missed that Amazon sells a full range of wines and spirits in its line-up, but it does and often for very reasonable prices. Pre-Christmas, the Black Friday Amazon sale then is a good place to restock the cabinet in time for those gatherings. You'll find an assortment of whisky (and whiskey), gins, vodka, rum and more, as well as champagne and other wines.

i'll be keeping an eye on some of the Irish Whiskey prices, for myself and for gifts, as well as a couple of new rums to add to my collection. I'll also keep an eye on the champagne, as it's always handy for Christmas day and New Year.

5. Aftershave and perfume

Another easy win for gifting (or self-gifting) in the Amazon sale is aftershave and perfume. Here you'll find all the biggest brands, and often for less than you'd pay on the high street. As the Black Friday sale hits, these prices get much lower, and can be worth stocking up on.

Hugo Boss scents are regularly in the discounted list, so I'll make sure I buy at least one more bottle. There might also be some presents for the family among these too, but I don't want to spoil it for them.

Other Black Friday deals to look out for