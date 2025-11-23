This 3-step shopping routine is the only way I conquer Black Friday – here's how to do it

Now that the Black Friday sales are fully here, it’s way too easy to get distracted by all the amazing discounts. By distracted, I mean scrolling through a website and suddenly checking out a cart full of gadgets you didn’t even know you needed.

However, here’s the thing – most people don’t realise there’s actually a way to tackle Black Friday shopping that can save you a ton of money in the long run. I personally wish I knew this years ago, but now that I do, you’ll catch me using it every single time.

Step one: make a wish list

Before hunting for deals, the absolute best thing you can do is make a wish list. Include things you’ve had your eye on for a while, some Christmas presents for family and friends, and even household essentials. Having everything in one place helps you keep track of what you actually need.

I like doing this on Amazon since most of the things I want are available there, even if they're from different brands.

Step two: track prices daily

Check your wish list every day from now until Black Friday. Amazon deals officially started yesterday, so there’s still a week before the big day.

To make things easier, use apps or browser extensions that track price history, with Honey, CamelCamelCamel and Slickdeals being great examples. You can even set up notifications to get an email as soon as an item drops to a target price, or hits its lowest price ever.

Google Alerts are also handy to see when brands or publications are covering deals.

Step three: be ready to act

Deals sell out fast during Black Friday, so knowing exactly what you want – and having alerts set up – lets you grab bargains without panic-buying. Ideally, you’ve already done the research on what you want, so you won’t waste time comparing models or features at the last minute.

Without these three steps, Black Friday shopping is basically like finding a needle in a haystack. I’ve been following this routine for the last three years, and it consistently helps me get the best deals – and yes, it also means no last-minute Christmas shopping stress!