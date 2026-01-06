Soundcore debuts its most noise reducing sleep earbuds yet – and they come with Calm stories

QUICK SUMMARY Soundcore has launched the Sleep A30 Special at CES 2026. The new sleep earbuds have a triple noise reduction system to minimise sleep disruptions, and come with Calm Sleep Stories in the Soundcore app.

At CES 2026, Soundcore has debuted its latest version of its popular sleep headphones . The Soundcore Sleep A30 Special earbuds come with a triple noise reduction system, making them Soundcore’s most noise reducing sleep earbuds to date – and there’s an exciting new Calm collaboration to enjoy, too.

Soundcore launched the third generation of its Sleep A30 sleep earbuds last year, featuring noise cancellation, sleep tracking and a slimmer design than its predecessors. Now, the Special edition of the Sleep A30 earbuds have arrived at CES and they’re more impressive than the original.

The most impressive part of the Soundcore Sleep A30 Special earbuds is its noise cancelling features. To minimise external noise from disrupting sleep, Soundcore has upgraded the Sleep A30 Special earbuds with active noise cancellation, passive isolation and adaptive snore masking.

Through the night, the Soundcore Sleep A30 Special earbuds use Ear Canal Adaption technology to adjust to your ears to provide the best noise reduction possible. But my personal favourite feature is actually all about the earbuds’ charging case.

(Image credit: Soundcore)

The case for the Soundcore Sleep A30 Special earbuds has Adaptive Snore Masking feature, so it can monitor and analyse sounds around you. If your partner is snoring loudly, the earbuds can adjust your audio accordingly so you won’t be disturbed – I definitely need this for my husband’s snoring, let me tell you!

The design of the Soundcore Sleep A30 Special earbuds is similar to the non-Special edition, and are extremely slim. They fit nicely in the ears with its silicone material and ergonomic shape, and are comfortable enough to wear all night and in a side sleeping position.

Comfort and noise blocking are definitely the standout features of the new Soundcore Sleep A30 Special earbuds, but these earbuds are also designed to help you sleep better. By connecting them to the Soundcore app, you can choose different sleep audios, including Calm Sleep Stories as Soundcore and Calm have recently collaborated.

Announced at CES 2026, the Soundcore Sleep A30 Special earbuds are available to pre-order today and are priced at £199.99 / $199.99 at Soundcore .