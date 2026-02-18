Google I/O 2026 confirmed and dates revealed – here's what to expect

Quick Summary Goolge has announced the dates for its annual developer conference – Google I/O. The event is expected to cover the latest in AI, new Android 17 features and potentially touch on the future of Chrome, Search and other Google services.

Google has announced the dates for Google I/O, the company's annual developer event that usually brings plenty of details about Android, Search, Gemini, Chrome and everything else in the Googleverse.

The company hasn't shared much detail at this stage, apart from confirming that it will take place on 19-20 May 2026 – exactly when we'd expect it.

Google I/O was notable in 2025 because of the shuffle around Android that happened at the same time. We had an additional Android Show to introduce changes coming to the mobile software, specifically an introduction to Material 3 Expressive, the new design language on Android phones.

What to expect at Google I/O 2026

For 2026, it's likely that Google I/O will introduce a lot of new features in Android 17.

The latest version of Android has just gone into beta, but currently there's little information about what consumer-facing features we'll see. That's likely to come out on stage at Google I/O, as we're introduced to the latest tools that Gemini will power.

Google has a natural advantage over Apple thanks to the revised timing. While Apple's WWDC also takes place in spring, the features it announces often don't arrive until September. But for Google, we're potentially going to hear about new features in May, with Android 17 landing in June.

It's likely that AI will remain at the core of Google's announcements, with the accelerated delivery of Gemini features, as well as pushing Gemini to more Google properties.

We could be looking at more information on Google XR – including headsets to expect, as well as more information about smart glasses. That might reveal some more firm details on hardware partners and when we might actually be able to buy some of this promised gear.

Search and Chrome might also be in the frame, perhaps more talk about the rise of the Android PC and how Chrome OS will evolve.

We're sure that Google will be sharing more as we get closer the event. Currently, there's no published schedule and that might reveal exactly what Google wants to talk about.