Anker upgrades Soundcore sleep earbuds with active noise cancellation and slim design

Anker’s audio brand, Soundcore, has just released the third generation of its sleep earbuds. The Soundcore Sleep A30 now comes with smart active noise cancellation, a slimmer design, and AI-powered sleep tracking features – but the price will shock you.

The Soundcore Sleep A30 builds off the success of its predecessors – the Sleep A10 and Sleep A20 – but the new sleep headphones have been upgraded with new features and a redesigned style. The most important new feature is its Smart ANC which blocks out external noise to give users a more rested and quiet night’s sleep.

Compared to its siblings, the Soundcore Sleep A30 earbuds block up to 30dB of external noise. What’s even more impressive is the earbuds’ case has Adaptive Snore Masking technology which detects snoring through the night and enables the earbuds to block out your partners’ snoring using noise masking audio.

The Soundcore Sleep A30 earbuds have been given a new ergonomic design that’s slimmer than before – by 7% in fact. The smaller design is ideal for side sleepers, reduces pressure from lying on the pillow, and they don’t protrude from the ears like some of the best earbuds can do.

As someone who’s tested many sleep headphones, I’d have to say that Anker and Soundcore have thought of everything with the Soundcore Sleep A30. Aside from ANC, the Soundcore Sleep A30 earbuds are equipped with AI brainwave audio that works with the Soundcore app to allow users to create their own soundscapes that stimulate and calm the brain.

With a big focus on improving sleep quality, the Soundcore Sleep A30 has ‘local mode’ sound effects – meaning the sounds are stored within the earbuds – but you can also listen to music or podcasts via Spotify or YouTube. When fully charged, the Soundcore Sleep A30 earbuds have 45 hours of battery life and playtime when in local mode, so you can use them for multiple nights in a row.

Like most sleep headphones, the Soundcore Sleep A30 comes with sleep monitoring and tracking via the app. The earbuds have an alarm setting which wakes you up to your own personalised sound library directly in your ears, without waking up anyone around you. The Soundcore Sleep A30 also has Find My Earbuds which sends an alert to the app if your earbud falls out and you can’t find it.

The Soundcore Sleep A30 are available in two colours, and come with multiple ear tips or wings to fit all ear sizes. The new earbuds are available to pre-order on Kickstarter , and are expected to launch properly on Soundcore for $229.99 – UK pricing is automatically converted.

Is this expensive for sleep headphones? Yes, but Soundcore Sleep A30 do have a wealth of intelligent sleep-focused features so they could be the only sleep earbuds you could ever need.