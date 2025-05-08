Sennheiser sound for a sensible price – these could be the bargain buds of the year
Sennheiser joins the open-earbud party
Quick Summary
Sennheiser's Accentum Open buds are much more affordable than Apple's AirPods and promise 28 hours of listening time.
They're available now for just £69.99 / €89.90 / $129.95.
Sennheiser has launched a pair of open earbuds with a very low price – at least, for buyers outside the US, where tariffs are sending the cost of tech sky-high.
The Accentum Open earbuds are open-ear and look rather like the AirPods 4. They are designed to let you hear the world around you while you listen to music, audiobooks or podcasts.
Sennheiser says you can expect up to 28 hours of listening time, and the earbuds are very lightweight so should be comfortable for protracted listening periods.
Sennheiser Accentum Open earbuds: key features and pricing
The earbuds have multi-point Bluetooth and can pair with up to eight devices. Inside there are 11mm transducers, and the codec support is SBC and AAC – there's no aptX adaptive or lossless.
Frequency range wasn't listed in details we were sent, but according to Sennheiser's approved European and UK retailer Thomann, it's 25Hz to 15,000Hz.
The Accentum range is Sennheiser's more affordable product line, but that doesn't mean corners are cut. We gave the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless over-ears the full five stars and awarded a still-impressive four stars to the Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earbuds.
The main difference between those buds and the new Accentum Open, other than the fit, is that the True Wireless equivalents have ANC – and that's a key reason why these are considerably cheaper. They're also considerably more affordable than Apple's non-ANC AirPods 4. They come in a black option that Apple doesn't offer, too.
The Sennheiser Accentum Open earbuds are available now in cream or black with an MSRP of £69.99 / €89.90 / $129.95 / about AU$144.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
