Beyerdynamic’s new wireless over-ears could strike fear into Sony and Bose
The Beyerdynamic Aventho ANC over-ears are priced very aggressively for top-end tech
Quick Summary
Beyerdynamic's new Aventho over-ears are priced very keenly, and are available in Canada and Europe now.
The Aventho 100 pair offer up to 60 hours of battery life and 40 with ANC enabled.
Beyerdynamic's Aventho headphones are serious rivals to the likes of Sony and Bose, and the latest model is priced very aggressively.
The Beyerdynamic Aventho 100 over-ear ANC headphones are launching today in Canada and Europe for just CAD$299 / €199, which is roughly £170 / $220. Global availability and pricing hasn't yet been announced, but it's clear that these are very keenly priced.
Like their predecessors, the Aventho 300, the Aventho 100 wireless pair deliver exceptionally long battery life – up to 60 hours from a single charge, with up to 40 hours with ANC on. The obligatory fast charge support also gives you 15 hours of listening from 15 minutes of charging.
That could place them amongst the best headphones if you're looking for longer play between charges.
Beyerdynamic Aventho 100: key features
The Aventho 100 are good-looking things, to boot.
Beyerdynamic says they're inspired by 70s audio gear, and that makes them look a lot more distinctive than most ANC over-ears – in a good way. To my eyes they're even better-looking than their 300 siblings.
There are three colours to choose from – black, cream and brown. The ear pads are replaceable, the headphones are foldable, and they come with a soft carry bag, 3.5mm aux cable and a USB-C charging cable.
You get a 45mm driver in each ear, Bluetooth 5.4 with multipoint and Google Fast Pair, Qualcomm cVc for clear calling, and Beyerdynamic's active noise cancelling.
It'll be interesting to hear how these headphones perform. Beyerdynamic has a long history of making studio headphones that prioritise accuracy over flattery, and I suspect that these headphones will follow in that tradition.
The Aventho 100 headphones are available now in Canada for CAD$299 and Europe for €199. Hopefully, a global release will be announced soon.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
