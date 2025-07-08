Beyerdynamic’s new wireless over-ears could strike fear into Sony and Bose

Quick Summary Beyerdynamic's new Aventho over-ears are priced very keenly, and are available in Canada and Europe now. The Aventho 100 pair offer up to 60 hours of battery life and 40 with ANC enabled.

Beyerdynamic's Aventho headphones are serious rivals to the likes of Sony and Bose, and the latest model is priced very aggressively.

The Beyerdynamic Aventho 100 over-ear ANC headphones are launching today in Canada and Europe for just CAD$299 / €199, which is roughly £170 / $220. Global availability and pricing hasn't yet been announced, but it's clear that these are very keenly priced.

Like their predecessors, the Aventho 300, the Aventho 100 wireless pair deliver exceptionally long battery life – up to 60 hours from a single charge, with up to 40 hours with ANC on. The obligatory fast charge support also gives you 15 hours of listening from 15 minutes of charging.

That could place them amongst the best headphones if you're looking for longer play between charges.

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

Beyerdynamic Aventho 100: key features

The Aventho 100 are good-looking things, to boot.

Beyerdynamic says they're inspired by 70s audio gear, and that makes them look a lot more distinctive than most ANC over-ears – in a good way. To my eyes they're even better-looking than their 300 siblings.

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

There are three colours to choose from – black, cream and brown. The ear pads are replaceable, the headphones are foldable, and they come with a soft carry bag, 3.5mm aux cable and a USB-C charging cable.

You get a 45mm driver in each ear, Bluetooth 5.4 with multipoint and Google Fast Pair, Qualcomm cVc for clear calling, and Beyerdynamic's active noise cancelling.

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

It'll be interesting to hear how these headphones perform. Beyerdynamic has a long history of making studio headphones that prioritise accuracy over flattery, and I suspect that these headphones will follow in that tradition.

The Aventho 100 headphones are available now in Canada for CAD$299 and Europe for €199. Hopefully, a global release will be announced soon.