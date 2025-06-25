Enter the Endurance Zone with JBL’s first open-ear sports buds

Quick Summary JBL's new Endurance Zone headphones are open-ear buds with long battery life, dynamic bass and a very competitive price. Available from July, they'll cost £119.99 (about $163 / €140 / AU$251).

JBL has launched its first ever pair of open-ear sports headphones, the JBL Endurance Zone.

Competing with some of the best running headphones, and designed for casual exercisers and gym rats alike, the new pair have an open-ear hook design for comfort and situational awareness. The idea is that you can still hear your training partner or the sound of an oncoming bus, while enjoying a suitably motivational soundtrack.

JBL says that it's carefully positioned the driver as close as possible to the ear canal to deliver the best possible audio quality and minimal sound leakage for those around you.

There's also Active Bass Boost to adjust the bass levels according to playback volume so it's never too much or too little.

(Image credit: JBL)

JBL Endurance Zone: key features and pricing

The Endurance Zone headphones are IP68 rated for water and dust resistance, and battery life is up to 32 hours including the charging case. It's a respectable 8 hours from the buds alone.

There's also fast charging to deliver up to three hours of playback from 10 minutes of charging and in a nice touch, there's a lanyard loop so you can easily attach the charging case to your kit bag.

The ear hook is made from high grade liquid silicone with a split design for comfort and lighter weight, and the buds contain dual beamforming mics on each side for clear voice calls.

Oooh! Big stretch! (Image credit: JBL)

The JBL Headphones App delivers the usual customisation, including changing the touch controls. It also enables you to use the Apple Watch-style PulseDry feature. This ejects moisture from the driver by creating a pulsing vibration to move water droplets away.

The JBL Endurance Zone earbuds will be available from July 2025 in five colour options: Black/Grey, Black/Lime, Purple/Grape, Blue/White and White/Orange.

The RRP is £119.99 (about $163 / €140 / AU$251), which makes them very competitive against the likes of the Beats PowerBeats 2 Pro.